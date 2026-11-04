It's Going to Be OK. We're Going to Be OK. George Washington Said So and He Could Not Tell a Lie.

Wanted to take a moment and write something personal after last night. If you're reading this, thank you. I'm so glad you're here.

I won't lie, last night was rough. So rough. The sort of rough where you wake up the next morning and look like you spent the night arm wrestling a gorilla and LOST.

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Honestly, while we were covering the returns via our live blog, there were so many losses that I had to laugh because it was just unbelievable. Especially when Texas flipped blue. Yeah.

I've written in great (and maybe even boring) detail about how I'm able to keep doing this for a living without losing my mind; it's a motto I've kept with me since my lovely grandmother-in-law first shared it decades ago. 'Keep your sense of humor and stay out of jail.'

Simple and yet extremely effective.

And last night, even I found myself losing my sense of humor after they called Texas. TEXAS! How could this be?

*big dramatic sigh*

When I finally logged out of the live blog (it was late for this GenXr) ... I had a Twinkie.

I love Twinkies.

As someone who has spent her life fighting food issues, I knew I was emotionally eating, which is not good for me but, whatever.

Best. Twinkie. Ever.

I washed my face, brushed my teeth, and crawled into bed where I fell asleep FAST. This never happens to me, even on a good night, so I know I was exhausted. That’s when the dream started …

George Washington was there, and we were binge-watching The Love Boat. I kid you not. Oddly enough, he was dressed like every portrait I’ve ever seen him in, he even had his sword on his hip, but somehow that seemed normal. Because, you know, we all hang out with a founding father watching reruns of old TV shows ... totally.

We were drinking hot cocoa, and laughing at Gopher whose name I had to explain to our first president wasn’t actually Gopher. Side note, I can't remember the character's real name but in my dream, I knew it.

Betty White was a guest star in the episode we were watching, and the father of our country said to me, ‘She’s lovely.’

I agreed with him …

There was more to it (maybe a game of checkers?) but it’s fuzzy now. At the end of the dream I realized how tired I was even in the dream, but I felt rude going to bed and leaving George all alone. He smiled at me, told me it was fine to rest, and that he would keep watch.

And the relief I felt in my dream was real.

So real.

Of course, George was also holding a baby chinchilla by this point in the dream but I don’t know, I somehow knew it was going to be ok.

I woke up feeling that same way.

Weird, right?

Now, logically, I also know it was probably sugar mixed with exhaustion and hormones and not a visit from a founding father but for a dream, it was a good one.

And it has stayed with me.

He is keeping watch.

It will be ok. 🇺🇸❤️

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats desperately try to stop it.

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