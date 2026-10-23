Katy Tur (MSNOW) ADMITS She’s Losing Faith in a Talarico Win After Talking to Real Texas Voters

MS NOW's Katy Tur thinks Democrats are putting the cart before the horse celebrating a Talarico win in Texas. She's been on the ground and she isn't getting winning vibes for Talafreako.

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💥NEW: MS NOW Host Katy Tur *ADMITS* she is “MORE SKEPTICAL OF THE POLLING IN TEXAS” following her trip there💥 Tur said after talking to Texas voters on the ground, she feels like Republicans will ultimately remain loyal to their party. Talarico's supposed lead over Paxton is down to 1.5%, according to the RealClearPolling average. Texas hasn't elected a Democrat Senator since 1988. When even an MS NOW host is doubting the polls, it only makes a blue Texas seem like more of a pipe dream. — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) October 23, 2026

She believes the polls are overstating Talarico's strength in Texas and with all of these stories of fake polls coming out, that would be less than surprising.

The Wedgewood Effect. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 23, 2026

Don't believe the polls. Go vote. Don't let them discourage you from voting. That is their goal.

Oh. — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) October 23, 2026

A host from MS NOW isn't saying that to blow smoke. It's very clear from the look on her face she doesn't have much hope for turning Texas Blue. She's been in Texas recently. That means if Republicans and sane Independents vote, Republicans will win.

Jason 🙄 ….. Everyone is skeptical of it!! 🤣 🤯 Paxton @KenPaxtonTX and Abbott @GovHotWheels_TX will both win I have no doubt!! 💯 Also I really hope our main man @EricDFloress wins as well! 💪 🇺🇸 🙏 LFG TEXAS!!! MAKE IT SO!! Vote no on communists and vote no on people that hate America 🇺🇸 and Texas and hate our values. 🙏 🇺🇸 — HeyTacos (@ThePeoplesTacos) October 23, 2026

Vote no to open borders and expanding the Supreme Court.

@JasonJournoDC You mean they’re finally being honest instead of using their fake polls? 🤣 — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) October 23, 2026

@JasonJournoDC Talarico is going to lose by 2-4 points. Bookmark this. — BALLS (@66Baller) October 23, 2026

Your lips to God's ears.

@JasonJournoDC Yet, even with polling moving in Paxton's direction, betting markets continue to move in Talarico's. — Mike Chiara (@MikeChiara1) October 23, 2026

That seems strange.

@JasonJournoDC We can't afford to lose. — Bella (@stockbella) October 23, 2026

We absolutely can't afford to lose.

@JasonJournoDC Good. As a Texan I just don’t see our great state turning blue. There are many democrats here though but mostly in the big cities. — TXGRL (@TXGRL1281535) October 23, 2026

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Please Texas, prove yourself to the rest of America!

@JasonJournoDC It won’t be a surprise if Texas elects Paxton. Mexico can have it back. — I know who I am (@whatsittoya288) October 23, 2026

Awwww .... the baby libs are big mad!

@OpenSourceZone Tur is wising up quickly. Not as naive as she used to be. — Leftist Lunacy (@LibsKeepWailing) October 22, 2026

Prayers up!

@OpenSourceZone Lets go Texas!!!!! Don't let the polls trick you that just makes people that never vote like my whole family go vote red. 12 new votes today — Cardano Whale (@RetiredVet91) October 22, 2026

That's the way to ensure a win!

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