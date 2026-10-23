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Katy Tur (MSNOW) ADMITS She’s Losing Faith in a Talarico Win After Talking to Real Texas Voters

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 23, 2026 7:30 AM
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Katy Tur (MSNOW) ADMITS She’s Losing Faith in a Talarico Win After Talking to Real Texas Voters
Townhall Media

MS NOW's Katy Tur thinks Democrats are putting the cart before the horse celebrating a Talarico win in Texas. She's been on the ground and she isn't getting winning vibes for Talafreako.

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She believes the polls are overstating Talarico's strength in Texas and with all of these stories of fake polls coming out, that would be less than surprising. 

Don't believe the polls. Go vote. Don't let them discourage you from voting. That is their goal. 

A host from MS NOW isn't saying that to blow smoke. It's very clear from the look on her face she doesn't have much hope for turning Texas Blue. She's been in Texas recently. That means if Republicans and sane Independents vote, Republicans will win.

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Vote no to open borders and expanding the Supreme Court.

Your lips to God's ears.

That seems strange.

We absolutely can't afford to lose.

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Please Texas, prove yourself to the rest of America!

Awwww .... the baby libs are big mad!

Prayers up!

That's the way to ensure a win!

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | JAMES TALARICO | KEN PAXTON | POLLING | TEXAS

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