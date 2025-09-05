Yup, It's the SUCKIEST of the SUCK! Jarvis Shares List of the Top BlueSky Accounts and It's PRICELESS

Every once in a while, we'll wander over to BlueSky (we haven't been suspended yet) to see what's going on since it has become a Leftist Utopia of stupid. It was more fun before they figured out we could embed their BlueSky posts to write about here, and of course, on X.

Advertisement

Sheesh, they're so SENSITIVE.

All we wanna do is poke at 'em a little. Then again, most of them did bail on X because they couldn't stand a platform that was no longer censoring people they disagreed with.

Anywho, long story short (we know, too late), Twitchy favorite Jarvis was good enough to search and find the top, most-followed accounts on BlueSky. As you can likely imagine, it is a list of the suckiest of the suck.

Which makes this so damn funny.

Take a look:

I came across this wiki article the other day and it pleased me greatly: the list of the Most Followed Accounts on Bluesky pic.twitter.com/Zg065gNVPL — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) September 5, 2025

AOC is the most-followed account on BlueSky.

That figures.

Others listed include the boil on the butt of humanity, Marc Elias, George Conway, and that crazy broad who started blocking all of us, Mueller She Wrote. If you needed a reason NOT to go to BlueSky, just check out this list of suck.

It's true.

A veritable plethora of moronic mandibles — Tedex (@Tedworld4) September 5, 2025

Luke and Sulu! LOL — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) September 5, 2025

Heh.

George Conway on top of JoJofromJerz??? She must be crushed — Hard Times Daddy (@ChuckSalsman) September 5, 2025

We see what he did there.

And ewwwwww.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Scary stuff, right?

Thank GOD for Elon Musk.

============================================================

Related:

Weiner Laptop Strikes Again! Leaked Email Shows Top Comey Official Did a LOT of CYA Around Hillary Emails

Dem Socialist Co-Chair and Mamdani Fangirl Goes Into Full LOCKDOWN After Threatening Corey DeAngelis

Trump Induces Impressive Amounts of Lefty Butthurt Posting THIS Meme From Personal Account (Here For It!)

James Surowiecki Doubles Down on Kaine's IGNORANCE About Rights Coming From God and WOW, That Was DUMB

BOMBSHELL: James Comey's Newly Declassified Handwritten Notes Expose Obama Admin's Russia Meddling Debate

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!