Yup, It's the SUCKIEST of the SUCK! Jarvis Shares List of the Top BlueSky Accounts and It's PRICELESS

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:20 PM on September 05, 2025
Meme

Every once in a while, we'll wander over to BlueSky (we haven't been suspended yet) to see what's going on since it has become a Leftist Utopia of stupid. It was more fun before they figured out we could embed their BlueSky posts to write about here, and of course, on X. 

Sheesh, they're so SENSITIVE.

All we wanna do is poke at 'em a little. Then again, most of them did bail on X because they couldn't stand a platform that was no longer censoring people they disagreed with.

Anywho, long story short (we know, too late), Twitchy favorite Jarvis was good enough to search and find the top, most-followed accounts on BlueSky. As you can likely imagine, it is a list of the suckiest of the suck.

Which makes this so damn funny. 

Take a look:

AOC is the most-followed account on BlueSky.

That figures.

Others listed include the boil on the butt of humanity, Marc Elias, George Conway, and that crazy broad who started blocking all of us, Mueller She Wrote. If you needed a reason NOT to go to BlueSky, just check out this list of suck.

It's true.

Heh.

