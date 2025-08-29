Leave It to CNN and Anderson Cooper to Exploit Minneapolis Shooting Survivor to Push for Gun Control

This clip of an 11-year-old girl who survived the Minneapolis shooting is heartbreaking and shameful at the same time. And while her parents had to agree to allow their daughter to be exploited this way, we can't help but feel like Anderson Cooper should have realized how tacky and thoughtless it was to use her to push for gun control. OF COURSE, the little girl wants to ban guns; she just survived a horrific ordeal and doesn't understand why.

And the bit about how people will hate her if she says she wants to ban guns came from someone else. No 11-year-old is connected in such a way to know what it means to 'create a lto of hate' without some a-hole adult filling her head with it.

We feel sorry for the child, ashamed of those parents, and angry at CNN and of course, Anderson Cooper.

Watch this:

WATCH: Parents of 11-year-old Minneapolis shooting survivor put her on CNN



"It will create a lot of hate if I say, 'ban guns.'"



pic.twitter.com/L39Fblhabj — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 29, 2025

Hey, here's a great idea. This little girl just survived a shooting, let's put her on TV and talk about gun control! Yeah! That'll work for all twelve of the people who watch us when Scott Jennings isn't on.

Grrrr.

How much do you think @cnn paid them for the interview?



It would be interesting to watch public records for the next year or so and see if they upgrade their house — James (@TheN1James) August 29, 2025

Fair question.

So how many school shootings could we prohibit if we just ban trans people? — Willy Lee (@williefroman) August 29, 2025

Considering trans people are responsible for half of what is considered mass shootings this year so far, a lot.

Standing on the dead bodies of murdered children. Typical CNN — PeteM1961 (@PeterMM61) August 29, 2025

And using another child to do it.

Yup.

