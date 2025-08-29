L.A. Councilwoman Brags About Affordable Housing Only to Prove She Doesn't Understand Basi...
Monster Caught on Camera Torturing Dog in Queens Park Freed by Broken NY...
WI School Kept Parents In the Dark After Expelling 'Trans' Student for Planning...
PRICELESS! Scott Jennings Completely DERAILS CNN Panel Weeping Over the Loss of Biden's...
WATCH S.E. Cupp Take Nasty to a WHOLE New Level As She Compares...
Trump Yanks Kamala Harris’s Biden-Extended Taxpayer-Funded Secret Service Protection Befor...
EVERYONE on X Points and LAUGHS at Dingus Gun-Grabber Who Shares Pic of...
Jessica Tarlov Shows What an UGLY, Sore Loser She Is After Joey Jones...
VIP
And It's NOT Parody?! WHOA: Maryland Gov. Wes Moore Just Asked Trump for...
Understanding The Left's Newest and Loudest Strategy For Sending A Message
Tom Elliott's Supercut of Media Being Respectful to the Mass Killer's Preferred Pronouns...
Once, Twice, Three Times a FRAUD: Lisa Cook Has Officially Reached the FIND...
Gallup Poll Showing 0% of Democrats As Satisfied With Trump Accidentally the FUNNIEST...
Mic Has Been DROPPED! WATCH Scott Jennings Use Jennifer Welch's CREEPY Anti-Trump Rant...

Leave It to CNN and Anderson Cooper to Exploit Minneapolis Shooting Survivor to Push for Gun Control

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:20 PM on August 29, 2025

This clip of an 11-year-old girl who survived the Minneapolis shooting is heartbreaking and shameful at the same time. And while her parents had to agree to allow their daughter to be exploited this way, we can't help but feel like Anderson Cooper should have realized how tacky and thoughtless it was to use her to push for gun control. OF COURSE, the little girl wants to ban guns; she just survived a horrific ordeal and doesn't understand why.

Advertisement

And the bit about how people will hate her if she says she wants to ban guns came from someone else. No 11-year-old is connected in such a way to know what it means to 'create a lto of hate' without some a-hole adult filling her head with it.

We feel sorry for the child, ashamed of those parents, and angry at CNN and of course, Anderson Cooper.

Watch this:

Hey, here's a great idea. This little girl just survived a shooting, let's put her on TV and talk about gun control! Yeah! That'll work for all twelve of the people who watch us when Scott Jennings isn't on.

Grrrr.

Fair question.

Considering trans people are responsible for half of what is considered mass shootings this year so far, a lot.

Recommended

Jessica Tarlov Shows What an UGLY, Sore Loser She Is After Joey Jones DESTROYS Her In Gun Control Debate
Sam J.
Advertisement

And using another child to do it.

Yup.

============================================================

Related:

PRICELESS! Scott Jennings Completely DERAILS CNN Panel Weeping Over the Loss of Biden's Monkeypox Czar

WATCH S.E. Cupp Take Nasty to a WHOLE New Level As She Compares Ashli Babbitt to Serial Killers (Vid)

EVERYONE on X Points and LAUGHS at Dingus Gun-Grabber Who Shares Pic of Bullets 'Scattered on His Street'

Jessica Tarlov Shows What an UGLY, Sore Loser She Is After Joey Jones DESTROYS Her In Gun Control Debate

And It's NOT Parody?! WHOA: Maryland Gov. Wes Moore Just Asked Trump for Help in Baltimore (No, Really!)

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The radical left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

Help us continue to report on and expose the Democrats’ gun control policies and schemes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

GUN CONTROL GUN VIOLENCE MASS SHOOTING MINNESOTA SECOND AMENDMENT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jessica Tarlov Shows What an UGLY, Sore Loser She Is After Joey Jones DESTROYS Her In Gun Control Debate
Sam J.
PRICELESS! Scott Jennings Completely DERAILS CNN Panel Weeping Over the Loss of Biden's Monkeypox Czar
Sam J.
WI School Kept Parents In the Dark After Expelling 'Trans' Student for Planning Mass Shooting
Amy Curtis
EVERYONE on X Points and LAUGHS at Dingus Gun-Grabber Who Shares Pic of Bullets 'Scattered on His Street'
Sam J.
WATCH S.E. Cupp Take Nasty to a WHOLE New Level As She Compares Ashli Babbitt to Serial Killers (Vid)
Sam J.
L.A. Councilwoman Brags About Affordable Housing Only to Prove She Doesn't Understand Basic Math (WATCH)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Jessica Tarlov Shows What an UGLY, Sore Loser She Is After Joey Jones DESTROYS Her In Gun Control Debate Sam J.
Advertisement