Gonna Leave a MARK! Scott Jennings Drops Verbal Hammer on Van Jones' Russia Collusion Baloney (WATCH)

In a delicious twist of karma, CNN's own panel just got served a heaping plate of reality courtesy of conservative powerhouse Scott Jennings. The backdrop? Breaking news that Attorney General Pam Bondi has ordered a grand jury probe into Obama-era officials over their shady handling of the Russia investigation. You know, the one that turned out to be a total Democrat-fueled witch hunt? Yeah, that one.

Enter Van Jones to downplay the whole thing like it's no biggie.

Nice try, Van, but ... NOPE. Cue Scott Jennings, dropping the hammer (watch):

VAN JONES: "Half the country believes a lot of dumb stuff, including a lot of dumb stuff that comes from Republicans, but nobody's trying to put anybody in prison over it"



SCOTT JENNINGS: "They tried to put Donald Trump in jail, Van! Repeatedly." pic.twitter.com/pVs4jXpl2O — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) August 4, 2025

Bro, they tried to put Trump in jail.

LITERALLY.

Democrats. *eye roll*

And they tried to kill the man twice. Sit down, Comrade. @VanJones68 — Lady Hecate (@hecate40) August 5, 2025

Oh yeah, there's that too.

WHAT? Everything Trump is doing is making America better! Also, Tulsi didn't come out with "charges" against anyone because she's not an attorney. — Dibromin (@dibromin) August 5, 2025

Details details.

Van is not the sharpest tool in the, well, van. — MusicalComposer (@MusicalComposr) August 4, 2025

Van. Shed. Box.

They all work.

He definitely has a selective memory. — Gigs (@GigiHSVARK) August 4, 2025

Don't they all?

