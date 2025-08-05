Hunter Biden Repeats Retracted Daily Beast Story About Jeffrey Epstein and Melania Trump
NYC Education Officials Feast on $745K at Favored Eatery, Taxpayers Foot the Bill
CNBC Host ‘Fact-Checks’ Trump 'Claim' Live Over the Phone
Brian Harrison ROASTS CNN's Kaitlan Collins Over WHY the Left Is Mad About...
One of a KIND: Trump Walking on the Roof of the WH (and...
Whitlock's Lame Sauce Analogy: Cruz's Israel Support Isn't Pledging Allegiance to Another...
Never Change! Flimsy Shot by 'The Floridian': Grasping at Straws to Smear DeSantis
Something Is Rotten in Denmark: Zoo's Unwanted Pet-to-Predator Buffet Sparks Outrage
David French Makes 'The Conservative Case' for Being Baghdad Bob About Trump and...
WOOF! WATCH Don Lemon's Bonkers Trump-Trashing Therapy Session with the Runaway Texas Dem...
Well, Well, What Do We Have HERE? Ethics Committee RIPS AOC for 'Spouse'...
THERE IT IS! Jasmine Crockett Admits Dems LOSE When Voter ID Is the...
Zohran Mamdani's Socialist Staffer BRAGS About Being in the Best Position to 'Seize...
GHOUL! Jim Acosta Throws Dad of AI Parkland Victim Under the Bus After...

Gonna Leave a MARK! Scott Jennings Drops Verbal Hammer on Van Jones' Russia Collusion Baloney (WATCH)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:40 PM on August 05, 2025
Twitchy

In a delicious twist of karma, CNN's own panel just got served a heaping plate of reality courtesy of conservative powerhouse Scott Jennings. The backdrop? Breaking news that Attorney General Pam Bondi has ordered a grand jury probe into Obama-era officials over their shady handling of the Russia investigation. You know, the one that turned out to be a total Democrat-fueled witch hunt? Yeah, that one.

Advertisement

Enter Van Jones to downplay the whole thing like it's no biggie.

Nice try, Van, but ... NOPE. Cue Scott Jennings, dropping the hammer (watch):

Bro, they tried to put Trump in jail.

LITERALLY.

Democrats. *eye roll*

Oh yeah, there's that too.

Details details.

Van. Shed. Box.

They all work.

Don't they all?

Recommended

Brian Harrison ROASTS CNN's Kaitlan Collins Over WHY the Left Is Mad About TX Redistricting Maps (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

============================================================

Related:

Well, Well, What Do We Have HERE? Ethics Committee RIPS AOC for 'Spouse' Shenanigans and HOOBOY *Thread*

GHOUL! Jim Acosta Throws Dad of AI Parkland Victim Under the Bus After Creepy, Anti-Gun Interview BOMBS

*SNORT* She MAD: Former Obama Staffer Goes on RACIST, Rage-Filled Rant About Sydney Sweeney's 'Genes'

Work of ART! New York Post Cover HILARIOUSLY Owns Zohran Mamdani and Liz Warren and It's GLORIOUS (Pic)

Aww, WASSAMATTA?! LOL! WATCH Nicolle Wallace's Pinched Face As She Reports on Russia Collusion Grand Jury

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CNN DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP PAM BONDI SCOTT JENNINGS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Brian Harrison ROASTS CNN's Kaitlan Collins Over WHY the Left Is Mad About TX Redistricting Maps (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
NYC Education Officials Feast on $745K at Favored Eatery, Taxpayers Foot the Bill
justmindy
One of a KIND: Trump Walking on the Roof of the WH (and Taking Questions!) BREAKS X In a Spectacular Way
Sam J.
Hunter Biden Repeats Retracted Daily Beast Story About Jeffrey Epstein and Melania Trump
Brett T.
Well, Well, What Do We Have HERE? Ethics Committee RIPS AOC for 'Spouse' Shenanigans and HOOBOY *Thread*
Sam J.
CNBC Host ‘Fact-Checks’ Trump 'Claim' Live Over the Phone
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Brian Harrison ROASTS CNN's Kaitlan Collins Over WHY the Left Is Mad About TX Redistricting Maps (WATCH) Amy Curtis
Advertisement