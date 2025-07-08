Who They REALLY Are: Proud Resister Cheers Texas Floods and 'a Few Less...
WTAF?! ABC TROUNCED for Going Straight-Up PRO-Hamas Using THIS Language to Describe Israeli Hostages

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:15 PM on July 08, 2025
Twitchy

ABC, CBS, and NBC are clearly in a race to claim the worst, most hateful, useless outlet around. And just when we think CBS has the lead, given that they had to pay Trump millions for editing Kamala Harris's abysmally poor interview, we see something like this from ABC.

In the past, they at least tried to pretend they hadn't been full-on pro-Hamas.

Now ... not so much.

Look. At. This:

We had the same reaction, with the 'f' and all.

Fact-check says YES.

Ain't they?

Even Grok got in on the dragging:

Post continues:

... on Oct 7, not folks politely detained for questioning. Media bias at its finest.

Even AI knows ABC is a garbage outlet.

Ouch.

Now there's an excellent point we hadn't even thought of ... is this ABC's way of equting illegal aliens to hostages?

Glenn Beck's DAMNING Epstein Files Thread Is a MUST-READ for 'Anyone Who Still Cares About the Truth'
Sam J.
Hrm.

We feel like we say this at least once every single day. 

Glenn Beck's DAMNING Epstein Files Thread Is a MUST-READ for 'Anyone Who Still Cares About the Truth'
Sam J.
Who They REALLY Are: Proud Resister Cheers Texas Floods and 'a Few Less Colonizers' in Full-On EVIL Post
Sam J.
DHS Says HOWDY to San Antonio City Council Candidate Who Said He Wants to 'See Some Dead ICE Agents'
Sam J.
'Mass Deportations CONTINUE': AG Secretary Rollins Drops the MIC on Amnesty Rumors and Hell YEAH (Watch)
Sam J.
YIKES: Nutball TikToker Who Claimed It's RACIST to Help TX Flood Victims Posts DISTURBING Follow-Up (Vid)
Sam J.
It's About Time! Brooke Rollins Announces Massive Effort to Secure and Protect American Farmland
Grateful Calvin

