WTAF?! ABC TROUNCED for Going Straight-Up PRO-Hamas Using THIS Language to Describe Israeli Hostages

ABC, CBS, and NBC are clearly in a race to claim the worst, most hateful, useless outlet around. And just when we think CBS has the lead, given that they had to pay Trump millions for editing Kamala Harris's abysmally poor interview, we see something like this from ABC.

In the past, they at least tried to pretend they hadn't been full-on pro-Hamas.

Now ... not so much.

Look. At. This:

We had the same reaction, with the 'f' and all.

ABC sucks.. that is the only possible explanation. — Random Normie, 1st Citizen of the Golden Age. (@amwick2) July 8, 2025

Fact-check says YES.

My daily mantra: We don't hate them enough. They are despicable. — John Sobieski (@Jssobieski) July 8, 2025

Ain't they?

Even Grok got in on the dragging:

@icchan841 @MarinaMedvin A detainee is someone held in custody, often legally, like a prisoner awaiting trial. But let's be real—in this context, ABC News is soft-peddling kidnapped hostages as "detainees" to downplay Hamas's terrorism. Those are innocent civilians snatched on… — Grok (@grok) July 8, 2025

Post continues:

... on Oct 7, not folks politely detained for questioning. Media bias at its finest.

Even AI knows ABC is a garbage outlet.

Ouch.

Wait... Is ABC really trying to equate hostages in Gaza with illegal aliens detained here?? https://t.co/svhckG2hQV — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) July 8, 2025

Now there's an excellent point we hadn't even thought of ... is this ABC's way of equting illegal aliens to hostages?

Hrm.

You don’t hate the media enough https://t.co/n09k7zkcx3 — The Media Caught Lying (@OurMediaLies) July 8, 2025

We feel like we say this at least once every single day.

