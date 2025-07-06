Of All the Ugly, Frothy-Mouthed, Hate-Filled Posts on TX Floods, This Lefty 'Butters' Takes the Vile Cake

Even after spending decades now covering the hatred and ugliness on the Left, we are still sometimes shocked by what we see from these people on X. Maybe it's the safety of anonymity that inspires them to say horrible crap for millions of people to see. Or maybe it's their misplaced feelings of self-righteousness because they think they hate in the name of good.

Advertisement

Perhaps we just need to re-embrace the power of 'and'.

Especially when we see hot dumpster fires like this one:

Ruh-roh Texas. Whatcha gonna do?



There's no FEMA to pick you up by your bootstrap. They gave it all to ICE. pic.twitter.com/5d0STUiVJW — Mrs. Butters 🥧 (@MrsButters) July 5, 2025

We made the same face.

But wait, there's more:

I see I have some heavy hitters all over this post calling me a c**t and evil.



I don't give a F**K what you hypocritical f**ks say.



You were making fun of the California wild fires.



You think it's funny to put immigrants in cages and mistreat people for the sole reason that… — Mrs. Butters 🥧 (@MrsButters) July 6, 2025

WOOF. Her (his) post continues:

You think Alligator Alcatraz is funny. You laugh when we are outraged by children being ziptied. You laugh when we are outraged that our children are being gunned down at f**king school! You've all been pieces of s**t your entire lives. I make one I told you so post and you collectively clutch your f**king pearls. Nothing you say to me means jack s**t.

She cares so little she's (he's) tantruming about it on X. LOL

You people are fucking wild.



At no point did I say I was happy about the flood or was I celebrating. I am in no way celebrating the loss of lives. I never have. The loss of lives is sad.



But again, I never celebrated the loss of life. Show me where I did that?



You f**king… — Mrs. Butters 🥧 (@MrsButters) July 6, 2025

And she's (he's) still going:

... magats are something else. If it was your losses of life, I definitely would be celebrating. Clutch your pearls on that. But I am not. So good luck painting me out to be the bad guy when you f**ks do this every f**king day without batting an eye. I sleep just fine.

Sure, she does. That's why she's (he's) melting down on X.

Oh, and by the way, she (he) has been celebrating.

Holy shit, guys.



I've finally made it!



The MAGAts are triggered and have montaged OUR "lack of empathy." 🤣 pic.twitter.com/fkoZHO8D4c — Mrs. Butters 🥧 (@MrsButters) July 5, 2025

Mrs. Butters is literally the meme, and she's (or he?) too dense to know it.

Yup, that one.

There are so many evil people online, crowing about just desserts... it sickens me. Also, DataRepublican is pretty sure she found who this guy is, based on the advertised PAC in his bio. So, your point about his posts not being this of a mentally healthy woman is spot on. — Kitcatsmeows (@Catarisper) July 6, 2025

The plot thickens.

============================================================

Related:

THIS Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things! Republican James Lankford Claims Biden's Border Bill Was BETTER

Advertisement

MONSTER Pediatrician Cheering Deaths of MAGA Children in Texas Flood Goes REALLY REALLY REALLY Wrong

What HACK Dana Bash Just Blamed Texas Flooding On Proves There's NO LOW Too Low for Her or CNN (Watch)

Father of Little Girl Whose Classmate Tragically Drowned in TX Flood SLAMS Ghoul-Lefty Playing Politics

Dolly Parton's Anti-MAGA, Resister Sister Learns the Hard Way There IS Such a Thing As a Stupid Question

============================================================