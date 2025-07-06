DataRepublican Exposes Vile, Hate-Filled Lefty 'Mrs. Butters' Dancing on Graves and HOO BO...
VIP
THIS Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things! Republican James Lankford Claims Biden's...
BIG BEAUTIFUL SALE: Celebrate the OBBB's Passage With 74% Off VIP Memberships!
MONSTER Pediatrician Cheering Deaths of MAGA Children in Texas Flood Goes REALLY REALLY...
What HACK Dana Bash Just Blamed Texas Flooding On Proves There's NO LOW...
Father of Little Girl Whose Classmate Tragically Drowned in TX Flood SLAMS Ghoul-Lefty...
SHOCKING Turn of Events! Has-Been Wrestler Kevin Nash CLUELESS About Constitution, Makes D...
Riley Gaines Pulls ZERO Punches Brutally Confronting Keith Olbermann About His CREEPY Obse...
Dolly Parton's Anti-MAGA, Resister Sister Learns the Hard Way There IS Such a...
Black Magic Woman? Artist Records Herself Stabbing Handmade Trump and Vance ‘Voodoo’ Dolls...
Hakeem Jeffries Pivots When Asked About Zohran Mamdani Checking 'Black' on His College...
VIP
Gringos Out! Rioting Mexicans Want Americans to Leave Their Country Because They’re Steali...
Mr. Doodle: Doodling Dude Has Turned the Inside of His England Mansion into...
Dem Jamie Raskin Seems to Say the LA Riots Were both Peaceful and...

Of All the Ugly, Frothy-Mouthed, Hate-Filled Posts on TX Floods, This Lefty 'Butters' Takes the Vile Cake

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:30 AM on July 06, 2025
meme

Even after spending decades now covering the hatred and ugliness on the Left, we are still sometimes shocked by what we see from these people on X. Maybe it's the safety of anonymity that inspires them to say horrible crap for millions of people to see. Or maybe it's their misplaced feelings of self-righteousness because they think they hate in the name of good.

Advertisement

Perhaps we just need to re-embrace the power of 'and'. 

Especially when we see hot dumpster fires like this one:

We made the same face.

But wait, there's more:

WOOF. Her (his) post continues:

You think Alligator Alcatraz is funny.

You laugh when we are outraged by children being ziptied. 

You laugh when we are outraged that our children are being gunned down at f**king school!

You've all been pieces of s**t your entire lives. I make one I told you so post and you collectively clutch your f**king pearls.

Nothing you say to me means jack s**t.

She cares so little she's (he's) tantruming about it on X. LOL

Recommended

MONSTER Pediatrician Cheering Deaths of MAGA Children in Texas Flood Goes REALLY REALLY REALLY Wrong
Sam J.
Advertisement

And she's (he's) still going:

... magats are something else. If it was your losses of life, I definitely would be celebrating. Clutch your pearls on that. But I am not. So good luck painting me out to be the bad guy when you f**ks do this every f**king day without batting an eye. 

I sleep just fine.

Sure, she does. That's why she's (he's) melting down on X.

Oh, and by the way, she (he) has been celebrating.

Mrs. Butters is literally the meme, and she's (or he?) too dense to know it.

Yup, that one.

The plot thickens.

============================================================

Related:

THIS Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things! Republican James Lankford Claims Biden's Border Bill Was BETTER

Advertisement

MONSTER Pediatrician Cheering Deaths of MAGA Children in Texas Flood Goes REALLY REALLY REALLY Wrong

What HACK Dana Bash Just Blamed Texas Flooding On Proves There's NO LOW Too Low for Her or CNN (Watch)

Father of Little Girl Whose Classmate Tragically Drowned in TX Flood SLAMS Ghoul-Lefty Playing Politics

Dolly Parton's Anti-MAGA, Resister Sister Learns the Hard Way There IS Such a Thing As a Stupid Question

============================================================

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY GUN VIOLENCE ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION TEXAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

MONSTER Pediatrician Cheering Deaths of MAGA Children in Texas Flood Goes REALLY REALLY REALLY Wrong
Sam J.
DataRepublican Exposes Vile, Hate-Filled Lefty 'Mrs. Butters' Dancing on Graves and HOO BOY... Here We GO
Sam J.
Dolly Parton's Anti-MAGA, Resister Sister Learns the Hard Way There IS Such a Thing As a Stupid Question
Sam J.
What HACK Dana Bash Just Blamed Texas Flooding On Proves There's NO LOW Too Low for Her or CNN (Watch)
Sam J.
Father of Little Girl Whose Classmate Tragically Drowned in TX Flood SLAMS Ghoul-Lefty Playing Politics
Sam J.
SHOCKING Turn of Events! Has-Been Wrestler Kevin Nash CLUELESS About Constitution, Makes Dolt of Himself
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

MONSTER Pediatrician Cheering Deaths of MAGA Children in Texas Flood Goes REALLY REALLY REALLY Wrong Sam J.
Advertisement