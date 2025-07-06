Of All the Ugly, Frothy-Mouthed, Hate-Filled Posts on TX Floods, This Lefty 'Butters'...
DataRepublican Exposes Vile, Hate-Filled Lefty 'Mrs. Butters' Dancing on Graves and HOO BOY... Here We GO

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:00 PM on July 06, 2025
Twitchy Meme

As Twitchy readers know, one of the nastiest accounts on X dancing on the graves of little girls after the Texas floods in order to score cheap, ugly political points is one 'Mrs. Butters.' Her, or sorry, his posts were so awful that Twitchy favorite DataRepublican took the time to find him.

Yes, him.

And whoo dawgie ... 

Post continues:

... to counter the rise of fascism in the United States." In reality, it looks more like a barely-functioning vanity project. The FEC filing (Committee ID: C00896720) confirms it's a newly formed PAC with little traction or visibility.

If your Threads activity is any indicator - where you regularly post that Pete Buttigieg deserves more influence than Harry Sisson or Lindy Li, it's no surprise the project isn't gaining ground.

The American Opposition Threads feed mostly showcases photos of the founder (you) attending protests. It's hard to avoid the conclusion that this PAC serves as a vehicle for you to play full-time activist on someone else's dime — though apparently, not many dimes are coming in. Despite your background, it seems you didn’t cultivate enough support in the NGO world to land real institutional backing.

Let’s review that background: You launched the online edition of Editora Listín Diario while still in college. Later, you advised the Department of Defense on "strategic communications" during the Iraq and Afghanistan operations. Most notably, you led strategic comms for Protect Democracy during the 2020 election, a group bankrolled in large part by Open Society Foundations. That's Soros money, plain and simple.

So the image starts to clarify: a military-to-NGO pipeline operative with Soros backing, trying to rebrand as grassroots opposition. But if this PAC is your flagship, the branding isn't working.

So your way of coping with your own failure is to mock Texans suffering through a devastating natural disaster on an X account called "Mrs. Butters."

Stop being evil.

We're not sure some people on the Left can stop being evil.

And boom goes the dynamite.

