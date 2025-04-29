LOTS of Anti-Trumpers Try Blaming Trump for New Canadian Prime Minister But THIS 1 Out-Stupids THEM ALL

Bro. WAT?! Chris Cillizza Blames BIDEN for Making Media Trust Him Too Much....
Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:55 PM on April 29, 2025
Twitchy

We're not sure what's more pathetic, Canadians claiming they voted for more of the same government that has been destroying their country because ORANGE MAN BAD or the anti-Trumpers out there pretending he actually is at fault here.

Maybe they're both just eff'd in the head.

Yeah, we'll go with that.

Oh no! Trump was a big meanie! We better vote for the party that's nuked us so much Trudeau had to resign.

On what PLANET does that make any sense at all?

On what PLANET does THIS make any sense at all.

Earlier, this editor bit her tongue, and it was all Trump's fault.

Yup.

Or, you know, cry more about it.

BUT TRUMP IS ALL-POWERFUL AND STUFF.

CanaDUH screwed up.

They voted for the same party that promised to keep doing the same things they didn't like.

And if they did it because of Trump, they're even dumber than we thought.

Sorry, not even sorry.

