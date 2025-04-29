LOTS of Anti-Trumpers Try Blaming Trump for New Canadian Prime Minister But THIS 1 Out-Stupids THEM ALL

We're not sure what's more pathetic, Canadians claiming they voted for more of the same government that has been destroying their country because ORANGE MAN BAD or the anti-Trumpers out there pretending he actually is at fault here.

Maybe they're both just eff'd in the head.

Yeah, we'll go with that.

Oh no! Trump was a big meanie! We better vote for the party that's nuked us so much Trudeau had to resign.

On what PLANET does that make any sense at all?

On what PLANET does THIS make any sense at all.

So Donald Trump's fat mouth might have done the once-unthinkable: returned Trudeau's party to office in Canada. My tolerance for Trump's pointlessly destructive crap has come to an end. If somehow a miracle happens, and Poilievre wins, it will be no thanks to the US president. — Rod Dreher (@roddreher) April 29, 2025

Earlier, this editor bit her tongue, and it was all Trump's fault.

Yup.

Take a deep breath and count to ten. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) April 29, 2025

Or, you know, cry more about it.

Imagine blaming Trump for the stupidity of Canadians — Bill Anham (@AnhamBill) April 29, 2025

Take off your orange-colored glasses every once in a while, you dullard. https://t.co/cRCA9XWTmR — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) April 29, 2025

BUT TRUMP IS ALL-POWERFUL AND STUFF.

This is a Wendy’s ma’am — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) April 29, 2025

Did you somehow miss the last guy, you babbling 5 watt bulb? — Problematic AF™🔥 (@EF517_V3) April 29, 2025

Oooh. Little brother can’t accept responsibility for the government they…voted for? Assigning blame to someone that has zero to do with the situation, that’s not what a serious country does. You got played like a fiddle by believing we were going to invade you. It was a joke — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) April 29, 2025

CanaDUH screwed up.

They voted for the same party that promised to keep doing the same things they didn't like.

And if they did it because of Trump, they're even dumber than we thought.

Sorry, not even sorry.

