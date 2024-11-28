Attention, Haters and Losers: The Mean Tweets Are Back
Yes, Yes We ARE Thankful for the Incredible Levels of COPE Over Trump's LANDSLIDE of a Win on the Left

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:30 AM on November 28, 2024
Twitter

HAPPY THANKSGIVING!

And what a glorious Thanksgiving it is knowing how much we have to be thankful for this year after Trump's MASSIVE, YUGE, LANDSLIDE, of a mandated WIN. This is the first time in five years (YES, FIVE YEARS) that we're actually excited for the holidays. Don't get us wrong, holidays ROCK, but the last several years especially under Biden/Harris have been rough.

Expensive.

Depressing.

Scary.

Did we mention expensive?

All of that being said, we now have so much to be thankful for and SO MUCH to look forward to. In general, one can't help but notice how much happier people seem, almost as if they're lighter, doing their shopping and getting ready for the holiday season. This editor hasn't seen a Target parking lot as packed as we did this past weekend in years.

It just feels good, you know? Well, that is of course unless you're a nutter Leftist who thinks the world is ending because Americans cared more about putting food on the table than they did people who get confused about their own damn pronouns.

Heck, we're even thankful for the 'incredible levels of cope' on the Left.

Remember when Sebastian Gorka made Brian Karem cry?

Good times.

Seems he still cries easy.

Ok fine, THEY ALL cry easy. We've spent a lot of time writing about them and you all have spent a lot of time READING about them. Whiny Lefties who can't deal with the reality of a Trump one are serious job security.

See what we mean? So much to be thankful for.

===========================================================================

