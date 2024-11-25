NAILED IT! Dan Bongino Just Needs 4 Words to OWN Bill Kristol for Trashing Nancy Mace for Defending Women

Nancy Mace has been kicking butt and taking names fighting to protect women, girls, our spaces, and our sports from mentally ill, confused, sometimes even dangerous men who want to pretend they're women. The number of creepers who demand the use of the women's bathroom who are clearly men is disturbing to say the least, and you'd think common sense is men simply do not belong IN women's bathrooms.

But nope.

In fact, if you believe that you're apparently a bad person and someone Bill Kristol doesn't want to be associated with.

No, really.

Kristol would rather keep company with men who invade women's bathrooms than a Republican woman protecting women. Anything to own the cons, eh Bill?

I don’t personally know Rep. Nancy Mace or Rep. Sarah McBride, and I can’t say I’ve thoroughly researched their biographies or political views. But I’ve seen enough in recent days to say this: I am very grateful to be of the party of Sarah McBride, and not that of Nancy Mace. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) November 24, 2024

Dan Bongino with the TKO:

Amen.

Bill Kristol is with the party of tampon machines in men's restrooms. — General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) November 24, 2024

Sort of a clunky name for a party and it definitely won't fit on a bumper sticker but we'll allow it.

Yeah. Stay away Bill. Go play in the bathroom with Sarah. — Eddeepop (@eddeepop) November 24, 2024

Ummm ... not a great visual.

Not even a little bit.

Yes, we are grateful that Bill is not of the party of Nancy Mace! — DeWink (@DWink99) November 24, 2024

We imagine she is as well.

Clinton’s are thankful on Thanksgiving pic.twitter.com/qvxQqUDEBo — Money Savvy Ultra Maga (@moneysavvyminds) November 24, 2024

*snort*

Dear Democrats, let's make this real clear ok? 👇 pic.twitter.com/CuL2qXf3bV — Anti Left Memes (@AntiLeftMemes) November 24, 2024

Seems pretty clear to us, just sayin'.

He’s a loser — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) November 24, 2024

Calling Kristol a loser is an insult to losers.

How noble of him to side with a man who thinks he can invade women’s spaces because he puts on a dress. Siding with Tim McBride trivializes what Nancy Mace endured at the hands of her abuser. — LizG (@ItWillBeOk24) November 24, 2024

How noble indeed.

