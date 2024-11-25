What Mark Hamill Posted the DAY Before the Election Should Haunt Him POLITICALLY...
NAILED IT! Dan Bongino Just Needs 4 Words to OWN Bill Kristol for Trashing Nancy Mace for Defending Women

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:25 AM on November 25, 2024
Meme/Twitchy

Nancy Mace has been kicking butt and taking names fighting to protect women, girls, our spaces, and our sports from mentally ill, confused, sometimes even dangerous men who want to pretend they're women. The number of creepers who demand the use of the women's bathroom who are clearly men is disturbing to say the least, and you'd think common sense is men simply do not belong IN women's bathrooms.

But nope.

In fact, if you believe that you're apparently a bad person and someone Bill Kristol doesn't want to be associated with.

No, really.

Kristol would rather keep company with men who invade women's bathrooms than a Republican woman protecting women. Anything to own the cons, eh Bill?

Dan Bongino with the TKO:

Amen.

Sort of a clunky name for a party and it definitely won't fit on a bumper sticker but we'll allow it.

Ummm ... not a great visual.

Not even a little bit.

We imagine she is as well.

*snort*

Seems pretty clear to us, just sayin'.

Calling Kristol a loser is an insult to losers.

How noble indeed.

