JD Vance Shuts Hillary Clinton DOWN for Pushing to Jail Americans Over Speech in 1 PERFECTLY Brutal Post

Ever notice the people who pretend to care about protecting our so-called Democracy are the most authoritarian and anti-Democratic people around? Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and yes, Hillary Clinton. All they do is complain about people who disagree with them and vilify Trump, JD Vance, and everyone on the Right. And then they act surprised when they piss us off, like we're somehow the bad guys because in the end, all we really want is to be left alone.

And be free.

You know, the two best things about being an American.

Democrats don't get it.

Luckily, JD Vance DOES and he wasn't about to stay silent while Hillary Cankles Clinton was pushing to jail Americans for speech.

Take a gander:

Here is Hillary Clinton, calling for civil and criminal penalties for speech she disagrees with.



But why stop at jailing your opponents?



Hillary is calling for censorship, but she's really calling for violence.



Reject censorship. Reject violence. https://t.co/igs0169OCT — JD Vance (@JDVance) September 17, 2024

He's spot on.

This is about more than censorship, it's about control.

And ultimately, violence.

Democrats have proven they will do anything to stay in power.

Vile woman. We dodged a bullet in 2016. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) September 17, 2024

In more ways than one.

She's never gotten over the fact she lost to Trump. This makes us very happy.

The irony is that the Democrats call us the fascists.



Their behavior since 2017 should have made it very clear as to who the fascists are, the Democrats. — Roderic 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@RioGuadalete) September 17, 2024

Of course they do, they think it's fascist if anyone dares disagree with them even a little bit and sadly, few of them are smart enough to understand ultimately that makes them the fascists.

Isn't it ironic?

