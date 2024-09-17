JD Vance Shuts Hillary Clinton DOWN for Pushing to Jail Americans Over Speech in 1 PERFECTLY Brutal Post

Fake Liberal 'Bomb Threat' Hoax Blows Up: CNN Heads Explode!
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:30 PM on September 17, 2024
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Ever notice the people who pretend to care about protecting our so-called Democracy are the most authoritarian and anti-Democratic people around? Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and yes, Hillary Clinton. All they do is complain about people who disagree with them and vilify Trump, JD Vance, and everyone on the Right. And then they act surprised when they piss us off, like we're somehow the bad guys because in the end, all we really want is to be left alone.

And be free.

You know, the two best things about being an American.

Democrats don't get it.

Luckily, JD Vance DOES and he wasn't about to stay silent while Hillary Cankles Clinton was pushing to jail Americans for speech.

Take a gander:

He's spot on.

This is about more than censorship, it's about control. 

And ultimately, violence. 

Democrats have proven they will do anything to stay in power.

In more ways than one.

She's never gotten over the fact she lost to Trump. This makes us very happy.

Of course they do, they think it's fascist if anyone dares disagree with them even a little bit and sadly, few of them are smart enough to understand ultimately that makes them the fascists.

Tags: AMERICAN FREE SPEECH HILLARY CLINTON JAIL JD VANCE

