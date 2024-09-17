David Frum TORCHED for Tone-Deaf Thread Trying to JUSTIFY Media Driving Dems to...
You Mad, Bro? Edward Snowden DRAGGED for Trying to Shame Israel Over Hezbollah's...
NUT FREE ZONE: Here's Some of the Most EXPLODINGLY Funny Pager Memes Following...
GHOULS: Mary Katharine Ham Takes The Hill APART for Making 2nd Trump Shooting...
Need a Tissue? Cenk Uygur Whines About Israel Neutering Hezbollah Terrorists With Explodin...
Another Assassination Attempt, and Border Truth Bombs
Paging Hezbollah: A Special Message Just For You From Your Friendly Neighborhood Mossad
No Matter How Hard Kamala Tries to Distance Herself from Creepy Uncle Joe,...
What Would-Be Trump Assassin Ryan Routh Told Court About His Financial Situation Makes...
The Stuff of LEGEND! JD Vance DROPS Kamala and Media in EPIC Statement...
THIS --> Elon Musk Has Just ONE Word for Hillary Clinton Openly Calling...
Just ONE?! HA! CBS in Nevada Reports DEVASTATING News for Kamala's Campaign ......
YOWZA: Conservatives Hilariously SAVAGE Toady-Looking Never Trumper Downplaying 2nd Trump...
Evil Witch Hillary Clinton, Queen of Russian Hoaxes, Calls for Jailing Americans for...

Ana Navarro Falls Flat on Her Face RUSHING to Blame JD Vance for Now DEBUNKED OH Bomb Threats (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:35 PM on September 17, 2024
Twitter

Poor Ana Navarro. No matter how hard she tries, she just can't ever really get a dunk over on Trump or now, JD Vance. You'd think someone like Ana who considers herself in the 'know' would have been paying attention to the story about the so-called Ohio bomb threats if she really cares about them. If she had, she'd have known they were debunked and each and every one of them was a hoax and came from outside the country.

Advertisement

But no.

She was in too much of a hurry to blame Vance for 'violent rhetoric' and deflect from what we're seeing in the news about Democrats inspiring violence against Trump after the second attempt on his life.

Watch this sad sack:

Blatantly lied.

Yup, she does that.

A lot.

Because they're not. 

These were all hoaxes because the Right doesn't use violent rhetoric like the Left does. We're just not that war-hungry and violent.

She and Joy Behar are pretty damn close.

Recommended

NUT FREE ZONE: Here's Some of the Most EXPLODINGLY Funny Pager Memes Following Hezbollah Pager Explosions
Sam J.
Advertisement

But Trump. Vance. REEEEE!

Don't they, though?

======================================================================

Related:

NUT FREE ZONE: Here's Some of the Most EXPLODINGLY Funny Pager Memes Following Hezbollah Pager Explosions

No Matter How Hard Kamala Tries to Distance Herself from Creepy Uncle Joe, We WON'T Let Her

What Would-Be Trump Assassin Ryan Routh Told Court About His Financial Situation Makes Ya' Go HMMMM

The Stuff of LEGEND! JD Vance DROPS Kamala and Media in EPIC Statement on 2nd Attempt on Trump's Life

THIS --> Elon Musk Has Just ONE Word for Hillary Clinton Openly Calling to Jail Americans for Wrong-Speak

=======================================================================

Tags: ANA NAVARRO BOMB TRUMP JD VANCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NUT FREE ZONE: Here's Some of the Most EXPLODINGLY Funny Pager Memes Following Hezbollah Pager Explosions
Sam J.
Paging Hezbollah: A Special Message Just For You From Your Friendly Neighborhood Mossad
Grateful Calvin
You Mad, Bro? Edward Snowden DRAGGED for Trying to Shame Israel Over Hezbollah's Exploding Pagers
Amy Curtis
DUMB Even for Frum: David Frum Justifies Media Driving Dems to Violence Against Trump In Tone-Deaf Thread
Sam J.
The Stuff of LEGEND! JD Vance DROPS Kamala and Media in EPIC Statement on 2nd Attempt on Trump's Life
Sam J.
Need a Tissue? Cenk Uygur Whines About Israel Neutering Hezbollah Terrorists With Exploding Pagerss
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
NUT FREE ZONE: Here's Some of the Most EXPLODINGLY Funny Pager Memes Following Hezbollah Pager Explosions Sam J.
Advertisement