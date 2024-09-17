Ana Navarro Falls Flat on Her Face RUSHING to Blame JD Vance for Now DEBUNKED OH Bomb Threats (Watch)

Poor Ana Navarro. No matter how hard she tries, she just can't ever really get a dunk over on Trump or now, JD Vance. You'd think someone like Ana who considers herself in the 'know' would have been paying attention to the story about the so-called Ohio bomb threats if she really cares about them. If she had, she'd have known they were debunked and each and every one of them was a hoax and came from outside the country.

Advertisement

But no.

She was in too much of a hurry to blame Vance for 'violent rhetoric' and deflect from what we're seeing in the news about Democrats inspiring violence against Trump after the second attempt on his life.

Watch this sad sack:

Ana Navarro just blatantly lied on CNN and said there have been 33 bombing threats in Springfield, Ohio because of JD Vance.



Ohio Governor DeWine yesterday said that these threats were hoaxes perpetrated by foreigners.pic.twitter.com/IiIpU9QkBG — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 17, 2024

Blatantly lied.

Yup, she does that.

A lot.

Ana is inciting violence & lying,



OH officials already came out & said "all the bomb threats are coming from one foreign source",



no federal government official has said OH officials are wrong. — World Government Watchdog Jeff (@JeffJun80346519) September 17, 2024

Because they're not.

These were all hoaxes because the Right doesn't use violent rhetoric like the Left does. We're just not that war-hungry and violent.

Lol, blame the other side for everything and don't let the truth get in the way. — Eric Aubin 🇺🇸 (@EricAubin141681) September 17, 2024

This lady consistently had the worst takes of almost anybody on tv. It’s wild — Check One Two 🎙 (@hcasan0va) September 17, 2024

She and Joy Behar are pretty damn close.

Right here. This is spreading misinformation. — Don (@Don55514341) September 17, 2024

But Trump. Vance. REEEEE!

The national media make it so easy to despise and loathe them! — Anthony J. Alarid (@AJ_Alarid) September 17, 2024

Don't they, though?

======================================================================