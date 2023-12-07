BlackRock Freaks TF OUT After DeSantis Straight-Up OWNS Them During GOP Debate and it's GLORIOUS

Last night's GOP Debate was actually pretty damn entertaining. Oh, we know, it's not supposed to be popcorn-worthy to watch politicians try and sway voters to support them in a primary, but this is 2023, and since most of our entertainment is political it only makes sense that our politics are entertaining.

Advertisement

And it was, especially when talking about BlackRock.

The evil organization that it is.

DESANTIS: "Vivek - he wrote a book talking about ESG and these woke corporations [...] I took $2 billion away from BlackRock."



"They want, basically, to change society without needing to go through the constitutional process. We've kneecapped that in Florida." pic.twitter.com/b3dzG3cYNp — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) December 7, 2023

And cue the whining from BlackRock.

BlackRock focuses on helping millions of Americans retire securely. We make decisions based on our clients’ best interests, not political or ideological agendas. Demonizing law-abiding American companies undermines confidence in U.S. markets and leadership. — BlackRock (@BlackRock) December 7, 2023

Gosh, guess the truth hurts, eh BlackRock?

What a bunch of a-holes. Sorry, WOKE a-holes.

Our bad.

You *should* be focused on your clients' best returns. — XBradTC (@xbradtc) December 7, 2023

And yet ANOTHER frog of shame.

Trust us, you're the bad guys here. Save the PR campaign. — Airborne (@abnheel) December 7, 2023

Stuff your ESG ideology. Unfortunately, I can’t divest off all your directed funds in my 401k. — Doctor of Coding Thinkology (@bradcundiff) December 7, 2023

I’m sorry this is happening to you — Long Monkeypox (@podiatristdon) December 7, 2023

HAAAAAAAA.

Yeah, poor BlackRock. Getting called out and stuff. The horror.

Your CEO wants to control people, screw you guys — Jason Jones (@psujwj) December 7, 2023

Yeah.

Screw you guys.

======================================================================

Related:

Iowahawk DROPS Penn Pres in BRUTAL Thread for Trying to BACKPEDAL After Defending Campus Antisemitism

BRAVO! Don't Look Now But Jon Lovitz Just Totally, Completely, and Absolutely DECIMATED Rashida Tlaib

TOOL Sen. Chris Murphy Tells a WHOPPER About His Crap Gun-Grabber Bill, Gets Called Out in MERCILESSLY

'This is DISGRACEFUL!' Sen. Mike Lee Goes Straight-Up SCORCHED Earth on FBI Director Wray (Watch)

Senator Kennedy Turns FBI Dir. Wray Into a Babbling, Sputtering MESS Asking About Hunter Biden's Laptop

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.