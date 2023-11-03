Clearly It's Time for Another Biden/Harris Lecture About 'Islamophobia' (Wait, Maybe Not)
Columbia Prof Decimates Columbia for Basically Telling Jewish Students (and Profs) They are on Their OWN

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:20 PM on November 03, 2023
Twitchy

Instead of actually protecting Jewish students and teachers on their campus from pro-terror organizations that have proven they are more than happy to attack those they disagree with, Columbia University is offering the Jewish students and teachers lessons on how to defend THEMSELVES.

Read that again.

What a complete and total failure these institutions of 'higher learning' have turned out to be.

Calling this an act of cowardice is putting it nicely.

Crazy talk.

You guys might recognize Professor Shai Davidai as the professor who called his univesity and others OUT. He's still pushing his unversity to act.

Honestly, at this point, we'd only be surprised if they actually DID something to help the Jewish students and professors.

Sadly, they probably could.

Like other Leftist institutions, that's what they do best.

