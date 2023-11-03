Columbia Prof Decimates Columbia for Basically Telling Jewish Students (and Profs) They are on Their OWN

Instead of actually protecting Jewish students and teachers on their campus from pro-terror organizations that have proven they are more than happy to attack those they disagree with, Columbia University is offering the Jewish students and teachers lessons on how to defend THEMSELVES.

Advertisement

Read that again.

What a complete and total failure these institutions of 'higher learning' have turned out to be.

No, @Columbia University, we don't need you to learn how to defend ourselves. We need you to defend us.



Putting the burden of defense on those that are attacked is an incredible act of cowardice. pic.twitter.com/hgE75i48a0 — Shai Davidai (@ShaiDavidai) November 3, 2023

Calling this an act of cowardice is putting it nicely.

Here's an idea: instead of teaching Jewish students self-defense, why don't you instead remove from campus the pro-terror organizations that actively call for the eradication of Jews? — Shai Davidai (@ShaiDavidai) November 3, 2023

Crazy talk.

You guys might recognize Professor Shai Davidai as the professor who called his univesity and others OUT. He's still pushing his unversity to act.

@Columbia “sorry you were raped, you should have fought back harder” is quite the message. — Polybius Champion🐂💨 (@PolybiusChamp) November 3, 2023

Unbelievable yet not surprising. — Natalie Shrock 🇮🇱✡️ (@NShrock) November 3, 2023

Honestly, at this point, we'd only be surprised if they actually DID something to help the Jewish students and professors.

Can they do this any worse? — DSP--💙🐦🟦✡️ (@drawstickpeople) November 3, 2023

Sadly, they probably could.

Taking zero responsibility — MightyMouse22 (@Mouse22Mighty) November 3, 2023

Like other Leftist institutions, that's what they do best.

***

Related:

RUH-ROH: Salon Cracks Down on Brian Karem and His Hate Piece Claiming MAGA is More Dangerous than Hamas

Matt Taibbi's LATEST Twitter Files Drop on Senate Democrats and Russian Bot Hysteria a DAMNING Must-Read

Roseanne Has Just 1 Perfect Question for AG Letitia James BRAGGING About Her Case Against Trump and LOL

Gina Carano Nukes Disney From ORBIT by Exposing Their Woke Bot Mob Working to Cancel People JUST Like Her

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.