FAFO --> Dan Bongino Just UNLEASHES on 'Enemy of the U.S.' Rashida Tlaib in SPECTACULARLY Vicious Tweet

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:50 AM on October 19, 2023
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

We've never been fans of Rashida Tlaib; from the moment she took office she more than proved that she was in it for herself, and the make-believe place called Palestine. Considering the first thing out of her mouth after winning was about 'impeaching the mother f**ker,' what else would we expect from her ALTHOUGH if we're being honest, it never occurred to us that she'd be willing to instigate violence around the world.

Shame on us, right?

Dan Bongino unloaded on her and it's a glorious thing:

Once a terrorist?

Ahem.

Her actions are definitely questionable.

Too bad we don't have a functioning House to hold her accountable.

Yeah, we need a Speaker to do that ...

Or, you know, they would be pushing for Hamas to release the hostages.

It's fascinating, and not in a good way, how the terrorist apologists never seem to mention the hostages - nah, they just want a ceasefire. We see you, Hamas Caucus.

Sarah Silverman Comes Out AGAINST Hamas, Learns the Hard Way What Her Party REALLY Thinks of Jews
Sam J.
Isn't it?

Fair question BUT we're willing to bet since she has a D by her name, nothing will come of it.

***

WHAT in the Kentucky Fried EFF?! Biden Gives Palestinians THIS Advice And People Have Thoughts (watch)

Ilhan Omar Kinda TRIES Backpedaling on Pushing Gaza Hospital Lies BUT Only Makes Things WORSE (For Her)

Brian Kilmeade Caught on Hot Mic Saying What MANY of us Wanted to After Bacon Voted No on Jordan (listen)

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

