FAFO --> Dan Bongino Just UNLEASHES on 'Enemy of the U.S.' Rashida Tlaib in SPECTACULARLY Vicious Tweet

We've never been fans of Rashida Tlaib; from the moment she took office she more than proved that she was in it for herself, and the make-believe place called Palestine. Considering the first thing out of her mouth after winning was about 'impeaching the mother f**ker,' what else would we expect from her ALTHOUGH if we're being honest, it never occurred to us that she'd be willing to instigate violence around the world.

Shame on us, right?

Dan Bongino unloaded on her and it's a glorious thing:

Rashida Tlaib is attempting to ignite a religious war in the United States. She repeats terrorist propaganda without a second thought. She’s obviously an enemy of the United States. There’s no argument about this. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) October 19, 2023

Once a terrorist?

Ahem.

Rashida Tlaib is a domestic and global terrorist supporter. She’s anti-American, a threat to U.S. safety and should be removed from Congress. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) October 19, 2023

Her actions are definitely questionable.

Too bad we don't have a functioning House to hold her accountable.

She is the poster child for not taking any refugees. — Sunny Lohmann (@sunnylohmann) October 19, 2023

Censure her!!! — Teri 🇺🇸 (@terveza) October 19, 2023

Yeah, we need a Speaker to do that ...

You are absolutely correct ! If the “pro-Palestinian” groups really cared about the Palestinians, they would be speaking out against the repressive measures & human rights violations perpetrated by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. But no they're supporting the killing of JEWS by Hamas! — American Patriot Mom (@OnePatriotMom) October 19, 2023

Or, you know, they would be pushing for Hamas to release the hostages.

It's fascinating, and not in a good way, how the terrorist apologists never seem to mention the hostages - nah, they just want a ceasefire. We see you, Hamas Caucus.

Isn't it?

Fair question BUT we're willing to bet since she has a D by her name, nothing will come of it.

