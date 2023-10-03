THIS --> Chadwick Moore compares Biden's family biz to Trump's family biz, makes Letitia James look WORSE

You know, we do hear a lot about Trump's family business ... heck, we can see it and we've been seeing it for decades. It is tangible. We know for the most part what his business is.

Advertisement

Do we know what the Biden family business is?

Pelosi's family?

Feinstein's?

Chadwick Moore brought up a great point:

What does the Trump family business actually do versus the Biden family business?



(Or the Pelosi or Feinstein family business?)



With Trump, you can visit it, touch it, meet the people who work there (and they all seem to love their job). It’s pretty straightforward.



Can… pic.twitter.com/ysTRUWgrjl — Chadwick Moore (@Chadwick_Moore) October 3, 2023

From the tweet itself which is pretty long:

Most rich people today get rich by being middlemen in shady, complex financial products that no one understands. They don’t physically make anything and contribute nothing to society. But according to the globalist, technocrat, transhumanist Democrats, these are the rich people who aren’t to be questioned—the people who live in Bloomberg terminals and run private equity. Instead, they expect you to believe the really shady business guy is the builder from Queens.

He's right, you know.

Don't forget McConnell — BH (@bradyjholt) October 3, 2023

But Trump.

Duh.

So when is she going to the slammer for “being a pain in his ass”??? She’s got nothing on him because he’s not a low life trying to make a buck. — justDebnem 💜🦋 (@justnemeth7) October 3, 2023

Fair question - we're not holding our breath for any consequences though.

On point.

As a New Yorker, I am so embarrassed, disappointed & disgusted with the current state of injustice we’re all living in. — Soc L. (@Chongga52) October 3, 2023

It's Biden's America ... and we're just doing out best to tread water in it.

***

Related:

Polimath calls David French and other supposed 'center-Right' tools OUT for hating on their own in thread

Philip Bump strikes AGAIN defending Laphonza Butler by complaining about all the WHITE MEN in the Senate

Math is HARD! Letitia James proves to be her own worst enemy in Trump case and HAAAAA

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.