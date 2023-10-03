NBC News steps on all the rakes, barely hides its racism with report...
THIS --> Chadwick Moore compares Biden's family biz to Trump's family biz, makes Letitia James look WORSE

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:40 PM on October 03, 2023
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File

You know, we do hear a lot about Trump's family business ... heck, we can see it and we've been seeing it for decades. It is tangible. We know for the most part what his business is.

Do we know what the Biden family business is?

Pelosi's family?

Feinstein's?

Chadwick Moore brought up a great point:

From the tweet itself which is pretty long:

Most rich people today get rich by being middlemen in shady, complex financial products that no one understands. They don’t physically make anything and contribute nothing to society. But according to the globalist, technocrat, transhumanist Democrats, these are the rich people who aren’t to be questioned—the people who live in Bloomberg terminals and run private equity. Instead, they expect you to believe the really shady business guy is the builder from Queens.

He's right, you know.

But Trump.

Duh.

Math is HARD! Letitia James proves to be her own worst enemy in Trump case and HAAAAA
Sam J.
Fair question - we're not holding our breath for any consequences though.

It's Biden's America ... and we're just doing out best to tread water in it.

***

Polimath calls David French and other supposed 'center-Right' tools OUT for hating on their own in thread

Philip Bump strikes AGAIN defending Laphonza Butler by complaining about all the WHITE MEN in the Senate

Math is HARD! Letitia James proves to be her own worst enemy in Trump case and HAAAAA

Math is HARD! Letitia James proves to be her own worst enemy in Trump case and HAAAAA
Sam J.
NBC News steps on all the rakes, barely hides its racism with report on 'study' about Latinas, abortion
Amy Curtis
Polimath calls David French and other supposed 'center-Right' tools OUT for hating on their own in thread
Sam J.
Philip Bump strikes AGAIN defending Laphonza Butler by complaining about all the WHITE MEN in the Senate
Sam J.
Truth Bombs Get Dropped on Bill Maher's Guest
Twitchy Staff
President Sippy Cup tries to resurrect debunked 'suckers and losers' lie; Twitter buries him
Grateful Calvin

