THIS --> Charles C.W. Cooke takes Biden WH (especially Karine Jean-Pierre) APART with 1 simple question

We've said it once, we've said it twice, and we'll probably say it a bunch more times.

Karine Jean-Pierre is not great at her job.

UNLESS, of course, the job is to openly lie to the American people and shrug, deflect, and play the victim when she's caught lying because wow, she is damn good at that. And we thought Jenn Psaki was good with her whole 'circling back' routine.

KJP is a liar's liar, and she's an unapologetic one at that.

KJP: "This President has been so zeroed in, so laser-focused, on lowering costs for Americans — and we've done that!" pic.twitter.com/fLwxQLzL1g — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 25, 2023

Perfect for Biden when you really think about it.

Charles C.W. Cooke just needed one question to make all of the ABOVE look bad. Super bad even.

Why do they think this is going to work? At what point will they realize that it doesn’t? https://t.co/L8Fq3nN6Dd — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) September 26, 2023

Let's not pretend they actually care if this works.

They don't care if we know they're lying.

They don't care if we're angry.

They don't care.

Period.

What choice do they have? — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 26, 2023

Well ...

They could say, “we have a big problem, it is still here, and I am working hard to reduce it.” That would have the benefit of not treating voters as if they can be tricked into not seeing what they see. Of course, he’d also have to have actually done that as president. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) September 26, 2023

But THAT would mean admitting they have a problem, that WE have a problem.

They have a trillion dollar communication industry on their side. All they got to do is say it and let their PR firm do the rest. — SτξΜ Smittie GE.D (@smittie61984) September 26, 2023

True.

It's not as if the mainstream media is all that concerned about holding this administration accountable.

The thing about KJP is that she figured out -- albeit slowly -- that she can shamelessly lie and nothing will happen and then she can do it again tomorrow and the next day and the day after that, and keep her job. — Chad West (@Chad_WestReal) September 26, 2023

See what we mean?

***

