THIS --> Charles C.W. Cooke takes Biden WH (especially Karine Jean-Pierre) APART with 1 simple question

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:50 PM on September 26, 2023
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

We've said it once, we've said it twice, and we'll probably say it a bunch more times.

Karine Jean-Pierre is not great at her job.

UNLESS, of course, the job is to openly lie to the American people and shrug, deflect, and play the victim when she's caught lying because wow, she is damn good at that. And we thought Jenn Psaki was good with her whole 'circling back' routine.

KJP is a liar's liar, and she's an unapologetic one at that.

Perfect for Biden when you really think about it.

Charles C.W. Cooke just needed one question to make all of the ABOVE look bad. Super bad even.

Let's not pretend they actually care if this works.

They don't care if we know they're lying.

They don't care if we're angry.

They don't care.

Period.

Well ... 

But THAT would mean admitting they have a problem, that WE have a problem.

True.

It's not as if the mainstream media is all that concerned about holding this administration accountable.

See what we mean?

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: BIDEN WHITE HOUSE KARINE JEAN-PIERRE

