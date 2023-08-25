'Bro, have you seen ... YOU?!' Rob Reiner jokes about Trump's weight from his GIANT glass house

Lawyer UP! Riley Gaines calls down the THUNDER on Lefty rag for linking...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:15 AM on August 25, 2023
Twitchy

The last person who should be making jokes about anyone else's weight is Rob Reiner.

We get it, the moment Trump's mug shot hit social media, Rob likely lost his mind ... please note we avoided making any dirty jokes although it was way harder than you realize. Ahem.

Nope, no dirty jokes.

ANYWAY, this is what Rob tweeted when he heard about Trump's actual weight:

Dude.

C'mon.

He had to know this wouldn't go well.

QUICK, COVER YOUR EYES!

Sorry, sorry! But you know, this article wouldn't be complete without that 'shot' of him, especially if he's talking smack about Trump's weight.

Our bad.

Truth be told, this editor is not a fan of making fun of people's weight HOWEVER, Rob is a special case in more ways than one, and well ... it is what it is. If he wants to open that door with his own nastiness welp, he shouldn't be surprised when it slams back in his own face.

Perfection. Truly what this tweet represents.

Tough crowd, Meathead.

One you brought on yourself, of course.

***

