'Bro, have you seen ... YOU?!' Rob Reiner jokes about Trump's weight from his GIANT glass house

The last person who should be making jokes about anyone else's weight is Rob Reiner.

We get it, the moment Trump's mug shot hit social media, Rob likely lost his mind ... please note we avoided making any dirty jokes although it was way harder than you realize. Ahem.

Nope, no dirty jokes.

ANYWAY, this is what Rob tweeted when he heard about Trump's actual weight:

215 pounds? No f*cking way! — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) August 25, 2023

Dude.

C'mon.

He had to know this wouldn't go well.

QUICK, COVER YOUR EYES!

Sorry, sorry! But you know, this article wouldn't be complete without that 'shot' of him, especially if he's talking smack about Trump's weight.

Our bad.

You’re one to talk. 🤣🤣🤣 — D Sprinkle (@dalonnas_60) August 25, 2023

Truth be told, this editor is not a fan of making fun of people's weight HOWEVER, Rob is a special case in more ways than one, and well ... it is what it is. If he wants to open that door with his own nastiness welp, he shouldn't be surprised when it slams back in his own face.

Perfection. Truly what this tweet represents.

Keep crying, Rob 🤭 — Ty’s Tough Talk🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 (@toughtalkty) August 25, 2023

Folks could say the exact same about you, Meathead. — Hayes McDole (@hayes_mcdole) August 25, 2023

Tough crowd, Meathead.

One you brought on yourself, of course.

***

