Set phasers for STFU: George Takei SCHOOLED for using Hurricane Hilary to push...
PSST ... Biden's Secret Service? We've got a PRETTY good idea who that...
He's dead Jim, DEAD! NeonTaster just DECIMATES a butthurt Wajahat Ali for going...
Kurt Schlichter's election poll results are out and might surprise you
NBC News reports that COVID-19 is making a comeback
Sex-ed teachers pushing to add pr0n literacy into the curriculum
The 'Official Team Trump' seal was probably a bad idea
Andrew McCarthy points out 'the flaw in Trump's Georgia indictment'
INSPIRING! Ryan Crouser sets shot put record in the face of MASSIVE challenges
AP: Teacher fired for reading book about gender fluidity to her fifth graders
LOL! Jake Tapper had to admit Donald Trump was RIGHT and it was...
'The Squad' has spent $1.2 million of campaign funds on private security
Randi Weingarten shared a constitutional 'must read' and lucky for us forgot to...
Child who can't speak yet asked if they're a boy or a girl

DAMNING --> Weiss thought Hunter Biden WAS above the law until those meddling whistleblowers came forward

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:30 AM on August 20, 2023
Screenshots from alleged iCloud "leak" of Hunter Biden videos.

You know, it's really cute how Democrats keep claiming, 'NOBODY IS ABOVE THE LAW' as they celebrate Trump being indicted multiple times, especially now that we know Weiss had no intention of charging Hunter Biden until the whistleblowers came forward.

Seriously.

Yeah, it pissed us off too.

From the New York Post:

David Weiss, the US Attorney who has led the criminal investigation into Hunter Biden, reportedly did not plan to charge the president’s son until IRS whistleblowers came forward about his alleged tax fraud, according to a report.

Weiss was willing to conclude the investigation without even as much as a plea deal before the agents accused the Justice Department of interfering, according to private correspondence between Weiss and Biden’s legal team obtained by the New York Times.

After the whistleblowers spoke out, Weiss suddenly demanded Mr. Biden plead guilty to committing tax offenses

Like magic.

So Hunter WAS above the law.

LOTS of things SHOULD happen ... but we're not holding our breath.

Recommended

He's dead Jim, DEAD! NeonTaster just DECIMATES a butthurt Wajahat Ali for going after Siraj Hashmi's WIFE
Sam J.

Awww, look at that. Joe has his wingman too.

***

Related:

Well well WELL! Guess WHO just happened to be living at the White House when cocaine was found

Oh honey, NO! Women DRAG Tammy Duckworth for claiming they're 'forced to defend their right to vote'

WATCH Robert L. Peters (sorry, our bad) Biden SMIRK as he 'politely' kicks media OUT at Camp David

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !

Tags: DOJ HUNTER BIDEN JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

He's dead Jim, DEAD! NeonTaster just DECIMATES a butthurt Wajahat Ali for going after Siraj Hashmi's WIFE
Sam J.
PSST ... Biden's Secret Service? We've got a PRETTY good idea who that coke belonged to (new info, lol)
Sam J.
Kurt Schlichter's election poll results are out and might surprise you
Brett T.
Randi Weingarten shared a constitutional 'must read' and lucky for us forgot to turn off the replies
Doug P.
Sex-ed teachers pushing to add pr0n literacy into the curriculum
Brett T.
Andrew McCarthy points out 'the flaw in Trump's Georgia indictment'
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
He's dead Jim, DEAD! NeonTaster just DECIMATES a butthurt Wajahat Ali for going after Siraj Hashmi's WIFE Sam J.