DAMNING --> Weiss thought Hunter Biden WAS above the law until those meddling whistleblowers came forward

You know, it's really cute how Democrats keep claiming, 'NOBODY IS ABOVE THE LAW' as they celebrate Trump being indicted multiple times, especially now that we know Weiss had no intention of charging Hunter Biden until the whistleblowers came forward.

Seriously.

Yeah, it pissed us off too.

Weiss wasn’t going to charge Hunter Biden until whistleblowers came forward: report https://t.co/HwBl63T3a3 pic.twitter.com/Oqp8FR0Tj8 — New York Post (@nypost) August 20, 2023

From the New York Post:

David Weiss, the US Attorney who has led the criminal investigation into Hunter Biden, reportedly did not plan to charge the president’s son until IRS whistleblowers came forward about his alleged tax fraud, according to a report. Weiss was willing to conclude the investigation without even as much as a plea deal before the agents accused the Justice Department of interfering, according to private correspondence between Weiss and Biden’s legal team obtained by the New York Times. After the whistleblowers spoke out, Weiss suddenly demanded Mr. Biden plead guilty to committing tax offenses

Like magic.

So Hunter WAS above the law.

Weiss should be fired — Joe Wallin (@joewallin) August 20, 2023

LOTS of things SHOULD happen ... but we're not holding our breath.

Weiss needs to remove himself from the special counsel or resign.



What am embarrassment! Could you imagine if it was Trump Jr. It’s a 2 tiered justice system. 🤡 — Jay (@Jay86158778) August 20, 2023

Awww, look at that. Joe has his wingman too.

***

***

