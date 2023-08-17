Vox: Inflation Reduction Act not more popular because too few know about the...
'She makes me SICK': Kristi Noem just ended Hillary Clinton and we were...
'Ya' can't polish a TURD': Hilariously SAVAGE thread using gifs to describe Bidenomics...
BOOM! Dan Crenshaw ROASTS Kamala Harris over gun control tweet
Perfect! John Podesta cites forecast from since collapsed bank to justify Biden's policies
THERE it is! WaPo fact-checker explains how GOPers 'overhype' Biden corruption
DICK move! REAL women TORCH wannabe woman Rachel Levine for calling mothers 'egg...
Annnd here we GO! GA State Senator calls for emergency session to review...
With a graph like THIS about the 2020 Election, it's clear why Dems...
Here's the reason Apple gave for removing ALL Glenn Beck podcasts
Vivek Ramaswamy Spars With Young Voter on Ukraine
Woke Snow White once played the victim because people didn't appreciate how WOKE...
Gonna CRY?! Adam Kinzinger bolts after Richard Grenell VICIOUSLY shuts him DOWN in...
BOMBSHELL --> 'Big Guy' Joe Biden has some SPLAININ' to do about 'Robert...

Cue the BOO-HOO'ing! Jonathan Turley takes Dems WHOO-HOO'ing over Trump indictments APART

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:20 PM on August 17, 2023
Democratic National Convention via AP

With the way Democrats have been celebrating since the Trump indictments began, you'd think Roe had been reinstated. Nothing makes a Democrat happier than the slaughter of our most defenseless and innocent.

They are so HAPPY.

Probably because they think their plan to keep Trump off the ballot in 2024 is working. Only complete morons would fool themselves into believing this has anything to do with justice.

It's about politics.

And revenge.

From The Messenger:

These "Whoo-hoo" moments are not shared by many who fear that these indictments are criminalizing political speech and chilling future challenges to elections. For many, it is hard to get to beyond the name on the caption to consider the implications of downstream implications of these sweeping indictments.

It’s not hard to see the implications: Many of the over 160 individual acts described in the Georgia indictment are political speech ranging from actual speeches to tweets to telephone calls. Some of these crimes could as easily apply to Democrats in past challenges.

Hillary Clinton maintained for years that the 2016 election was stolen by Donald Trump who was an illegitimate president. Her campaign hid the funding of the infamous Steele Dossier and lied to media in denying the funding. It then pushed false claims of Russian collusion.

Recommended

'Ya' can't polish a TURD': Hilariously SAVAGE thread using gifs to describe Bidenomics WINS Twitter(X)
Sam J.

Democrats working hard to remind us all it's absolutely political - and it will hurt them in 24. BIGLY.

It serves as a brutal reminder for how absolutely out-of-touch they all are.

And to think, they're supposed to be the 'everyman's party'.

They have quickly become the party of the big government, the rich, and the powerful.

***

Related:

DICK move! REAL women TORCH wannabe woman Rachel Levine for calling mothers 'egg producers'

Annnd here we GO! GA State Senator calls for emergency session to review Fani Willis and her 'actions'

BOMBSHELL --> 'Big Guy' Joe Biden has some SPLAININ' to do about 'Robert L. Peters' and Ukraine

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !

Tags: BIDEN DEMOCRATS HILLARY CLINTON TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Ya' can't polish a TURD': Hilariously SAVAGE thread using gifs to describe Bidenomics WINS Twitter(X)
Sam J.
'She makes me SICK': Kristi Noem just ended Hillary Clinton and we were there FOR IT (watch)
Sam J.
BOOM! Dan Crenshaw ROASTS Kamala Harris over gun control tweet
justmindy
THERE it is! WaPo fact-checker explains how GOPers 'overhype' Biden corruption
Doug P.
Annnd here we GO! GA State Senator calls for emergency session to review Fani Willis and her 'actions'
Sam J.
DICK move! REAL women TORCH wannabe woman Rachel Levine for calling mothers 'egg producers'
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
'Ya' can't polish a TURD': Hilariously SAVAGE thread using gifs to describe Bidenomics WINS Twitter(X) Sam J.