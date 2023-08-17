Cue the BOO-HOO'ing! Jonathan Turley takes Dems WHOO-HOO'ing over Trump indictments APART

With the way Democrats have been celebrating since the Trump indictments began, you'd think Roe had been reinstated. Nothing makes a Democrat happier than the slaughter of our most defenseless and innocent.

They are so HAPPY.

Probably because they think their plan to keep Trump off the ballot in 2024 is working. Only complete morons would fool themselves into believing this has anything to do with justice.

It's about politics.

And revenge.

As politicians and pundits conga-line around this story, there is little concern over the growing anger and divisions in the country. They could conga into a disaster if the 2024 election becomes another vote against the establishment. https://t.co/l1Y3ubGCzV — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 17, 2023

From The Messenger:

These "Whoo-hoo" moments are not shared by many who fear that these indictments are criminalizing political speech and chilling future challenges to elections. For many, it is hard to get to beyond the name on the caption to consider the implications of downstream implications of these sweeping indictments. It’s not hard to see the implications: Many of the over 160 individual acts described in the Georgia indictment are political speech ranging from actual speeches to tweets to telephone calls. Some of these crimes could as easily apply to Democrats in past challenges. Hillary Clinton maintained for years that the 2016 election was stolen by Donald Trump who was an illegitimate president. Her campaign hid the funding of the infamous Steele Dossier and lied to media in denying the funding. It then pushed false claims of Russian collusion.

Democrats working hard to remind us all it's absolutely political - and it will hurt them in 24. BIGLY.

If he were that guilty they would only need to charge him once. Now they're just broadcasting that their intent is to distract him from campaigning.



Which means they fear going against him in the general election.



Which speaks volumes. — Trux (@TBP_3) August 17, 2023

It serves as a brutal reminder for how absolutely out-of-touch they all are.

And to think, they're supposed to be the 'everyman's party'.

They have quickly become the party of the big government, the rich, and the powerful.

