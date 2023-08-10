Biologist RIPS pro-abort 'doctor' Ryan Marino apart in BRUTAL back-and-forth about a fetus being alive

This freakin' guy ... you might remember Ryan Marino, MD from other Twitchy pieces where we dragged him up one side and down the other but this back-and-forth he had with an actual biologist about whether or not a fetus is alive is really something else.

Horrible.

No words.

Take a gander:

For people who think fetuses are living beings, do you fight for tumor rights? They’re living cells, that can have cardiac, neurologic tissues, even fully formed teeth and hair. If something parasitical that can’t survive outside its host is alive why don’t you care about tumors? — Ryan Marino, MD (@RyanMarino) August 10, 2023

Unoriginal AND grotesque.

That takes talent.

I don’t think biology is on your side here. Tapeworms are alive. Lots of things we consider living require very specific environmental conditions to exist (orchids). asexual reproducing things (budding yeast) are alive. Our definition of life is expansive. — JA GILL (@tonygill3) August 10, 2023

You should ask a biologist! See what they say! 😘 — Ryan Marino, MD (@RyanMarino) August 10, 2023

Ummm ... dude?

I did, It’s me! — JA GILL (@tonygill3) August 10, 2023

Heh.

But that didn't stop Marino from making an even bigger douche-canoe out of himself:

So you think a fetus has a life? How many exist out in the world? There’s a reason the definition of “life” excludes them. My leg is alive; it’s not a life. — Ryan Marino, MD (@RyanMarino) August 10, 2023

Dude.

I don’t need to think “a fetus has a life” in order to point your poor reasoning for why it doesn’t.



FWIW I’m pro choice until they achieve full autonomy, which is adulthood for most 😂 — JA GILL (@tonygill3) August 10, 2023

And yet ... he knows a fetus is alive.

Crazy.

A fetus does not have a life by any biological definition and you’ve provided no evidence to the contrary. — Ryan Marino, MD (@RyanMarino) August 10, 2023

Says the troll to the biologist.

I think you’d be on firmer ground talking about personhood not arguing ignorantly about definitions of “having a life” — JA GILL (@tonygill3) August 10, 2023

Guess how much worse this gets?

It gets SO much worse.

Keep going.

I mean can it live on its own? It’s not a hard definition. Orchids live on their own. Fetuses cannot. — Ryan Marino, MD (@RyanMarino) August 10, 2023

There are plenty of people of all ages who cannot 'live' on their own. That doesn't mean they're not alive, troglodyte.

Probably a good time to mention ol' Ryan blocked this editor because he's a big ol' baby. Ahem.

Mistletoe (an obligate parasite) cannot “live on their own” — JA GILL (@tonygill3) August 10, 2023

Just when you think it can't get any dumber.

Weirdly they actually do survive for some time without a host, which is how they spread. You’d think a biologist would know that fetuses can’t survive for a time in the wild and propagate on the wind but here we are. — Ryan Marino, MD (@RyanMarino) August 10, 2023

I’ve actually written about mistletoe if you’re interested in learning more! — Ryan Marino, MD (@RyanMarino) August 10, 2023

He can't seem to stop stepping on his own ... foot.

Yeah, that's it.

So you agree with me — JA GILL (@tonygill3) August 10, 2023

By accident, yes. And you know how we know he KNOWS he lost? He really and truly jumped the shark.

No I literally just explained that a fetus cannot survive outside it’s host and a mistletoe can. That’s the difference — Ryan Marino, MD (@RyanMarino) August 10, 2023

Can you hang a fetus in your doorway for 25 days in December without it dying? — Ryan Marino, MD (@RyanMarino) August 10, 2023

Dude. Again.

Uhhhh.... you know you can't hang any human being from a doorway & just leave them there for 25 days without them dying, right? You're supposed to be a doctor? — Zevon (@zevonplant) August 10, 2023

We really hope he's just trolling and not an actual doctor because if so? Wow.

Oh, and we had to add this ... as if things could look any worse for this person:

Cc @UHhospitals @CWRUSOM - is this what y’all are teaching your doctors?? And future doctors? pic.twitter.com/aMLobwHQ3z — Helena Handbasket (@BumpstockBarbie) August 10, 2023

Wow.

***

Related:

And here we GOOO --> Rand Paul has officially taken off the gloves when it comes to Fauci and DAMN

David Hogg announces new GRIFT, sorry, PAC and LOL the Advisory Board is something else (Alyssa Milano?!)

Peter Doocy reveals what White House did AFTER Biden shamed him for Devon Archer question and WOW

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !