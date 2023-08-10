'It's a disgrace!' Retiring Seattle cop BERATES leadership for the city's decay
Biologist RIPS pro-abort 'doctor' Ryan Marino apart in BRUTAL back-and-forth about a fetus being alive

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:35 AM on August 10, 2023
Meme

This freakin' guy ... you might remember Ryan Marino, MD from other Twitchy pieces where we dragged him up one side and down the other but this back-and-forth he had with an actual biologist about whether or not a fetus is alive is really something else.

Horrible.

No words.

Take a gander:

Unoriginal AND grotesque.

That takes talent.

Ummm ... dude?

Heh.

But that didn't stop Marino from making an even bigger douche-canoe out of himself:

Dude.

And yet ... he knows a fetus is alive.

Crazy.

justmindy

Says the troll to the biologist.

Guess how much worse this gets?

It gets SO much worse.

Keep going.

There are plenty of people of all ages who cannot 'live' on their own. That doesn't mean they're not alive, troglodyte.

Probably a good time to mention ol' Ryan blocked this editor because he's a big ol' baby. Ahem.

Just when you think it can't get any dumber.

He can't seem to stop stepping on his own ... foot.

Yeah, that's it.

By accident, yes. And you know how we know he KNOWS he lost? He really and truly jumped the shark.

Dude. Again.

We really hope he's just trolling and not an actual doctor because if so? Wow.

Oh, and we had to add this ... as if things could look any worse for this person:

Wow.

***

