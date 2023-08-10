And here we GOOO --> Rand Paul has officially taken off the gloves when it comes to Fauci and DAMN

Dear Republicans,

Guys, look at THIS:

I’ve taken the extraordinary step of going to the local U.S. attorney in D.C. to launch a probe and press criminal charges against Tony Fauci. The problem is there are partisans throughout the legal system. People are seeing that you don’t get prosecuted if you’re a Democrat in… — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 10, 2023

LET'S DO THIS.

From The Daily Caller:

Paul contacted Matthew Graves, the U.S. attorney in Washington D.C., to prosecute Fauci for allegedly lying to Congress about the National Institutes of Health (NIH) having no involvement of gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. The lab in Wuhan, China, used gain-of-function research to study and experiment with coronaviruses. “We have an incredibly partisan Attorney General Garland who’s refusing to act,” Paul said. “So I’ve taken the extraordinary step of actually going to the local U.S. attorney in D.C. to see if he will act. Now the problem is there are partisans literally throughout the legal system and people are seeing this, you don’t get prosecuted if you’re a Democrat in this administration, no matter what you do.”

In other words, Garland has proven himself a partisan hack who will do anything he can to avoid prosecuting or holding other Democrats accountable SO Paul has taken it into his own hands to make sure the American people see justice where Fauci is concerned.

Thank you for pursuing it! Let’s hope they use Fauci to pivot from Hunter. 😂 — The Hairy Chested Libertarian (@THCLofficial) August 10, 2023

Why is it taking so long? He’s been corrupt since the 80s — huntthegod (@hunttheg0d) August 10, 2023

Fair point.

More than fair.

Stay tuned.

***

***

