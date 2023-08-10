'It's a disgrace!' Retiring Seattle cop BERATES leadership for the city's decay
And here we GOOO --> Rand Paul has officially taken off the gloves when it comes to Fauci and DAMN

Sam J.
August 10, 2023
Stefani Reynolds/The New York Times via AP, Pool

Dear Republicans,

Please look at the actions Rand Paul has taken to hold Anthony Fauci accountable for what he did to this country. Notice, he didn't just send a sternly worded letter. 

Kisses and hugs,

Twitchy Team

Guys, look at THIS:

LET'S DO THIS.

From The Daily Caller:

Paul contacted Matthew Graves, the U.S. attorney in Washington D.C., to prosecute Fauci for allegedly lying to Congress about the National Institutes of Health (NIH) having no involvement of gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. The lab in Wuhan, China, used gain-of-function research to study and experiment with coronaviruses.

“We have an incredibly partisan Attorney General Garland who’s refusing to act,” Paul said. “So I’ve taken the extraordinary step of actually going to the local U.S. attorney in D.C. to see if he will act. Now the problem is there are partisans literally throughout the legal system and people are seeing this, you don’t get prosecuted if you’re a Democrat in this administration, no matter what you do.”

In other words, Garland has proven himself a partisan hack who will do anything he can to avoid prosecuting or holding other Democrats accountable SO Paul has taken it into his own hands to make sure the American people see justice where Fauci is concerned.

