Take a SEAT! Feminist's attempt at HARMING the traditional family FAILS in a brutally beautiful way

A message to pregnant women - do what makes sense for you when naming your baby.

Don't listen to 'advocates' who think they know better than you about you and what you want. There is something very special in using a husband's surname, and in creating a family. We know, our pals on the Left aren't exactly thrilled with the idea of family.

Case in point:

A message to pregnant women — please give the baby your surname.

You carried a baby for 9 months, gave birth, and will be responsible for that child for the rest of your life. When you’re registering the baby ask yourself: why is the father’s surname more important than yours? — Dr Charlotte Proudman (@DrProudman) August 9, 2023

It's not about whose name is more important.

*eye roll*

To all the women saying, ‘I wish I’d done that’ — please share this message with other women. And to all the men pointing out a woman is passing on her father’s name 👇🏽 https://t.co/WCZwQvRQhS — Dr Charlotte Proudman (@DrProudman) August 9, 2023

We're not seeing a whole lot of women saying they wish they'd have done that.

Just sayin'.

Most are pretty pissed:

Because when we married, we joined families and I took his name. We are one and we are BOTH responsible for the child.



This is actually quite simple. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) August 10, 2023

“Proudman”. Sounds sort of patriarchy… — Who Died And Made You Queen, Queen?🌻 (@redandright) August 10, 2023

Huh.

Good point.

Why should our kids get my dad's name? pic.twitter.com/DwR6bS1sXY — Mrs.Pinky 🇺🇸 Iconic Marriage Coach (@MRSpinkston85) August 10, 2023

Minds. Blown.

“How to continue to undermine traditional family structures” also, why are the rates of loneliness, childlessness, depression and anxiety rising? Hard to say 😂 — ziero.btc (@zierobtc) August 10, 2023

THERE it is.

This isn't about girl power or any of that other happy-horse crap. This is ultimately another dig at the traditional family ... which the Left sees as a barrier to all the things they want to accomplish.

And we're not even sorry for saying so.

***

