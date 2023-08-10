No BULL-shhh 900 pound bull is STILL loose in Charlotte NC
Take a SEAT! Feminist's attempt at HARMING the traditional family FAILS in a brutally beautiful way

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:31 PM on August 10, 2023
Twitter

A message to pregnant women - do what makes sense for you when naming your baby. 

Don't listen to 'advocates' who think they know better than you about you and what you want. There is something very special in using a husband's surname, and in creating a family. We know, our pals on the Left aren't exactly thrilled with the idea of family.

Case in point:

It's not about whose name is more important. 

*eye roll*

We're not seeing a whole lot of women saying they wish they'd have done that.

Just sayin'.

Most are pretty pissed:

Huh.

Good point.

Minds. Blown.

THERE it is.

This isn't about girl power or any of that other happy-horse crap. This is ultimately another dig at the traditional family ... which the Left sees as a barrier to all the things they want to accomplish.

And we're not even sorry for saying so.

***

