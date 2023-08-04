Two crap outlets BUSTED trying to push most REPUGNANT smear of 'Sound of Freedom' yet

There is nothing too low, nothing too sideways, nothing too GROSS for the Left to pull when it comes to smearing the movie, 'Sound of Freedom'. God forbid we actually all agree that SEX-TRAFFICKING IS WRONG and something we should talk about. But oh NO, they found one horrible human being out of several thousand (7000+) who donated to a GOFUNDME that allowed anyone to donate and claim he's a 'financier' of the film as a means to crap all over the very successful and powerful film.

Pardon our French but you've GOT to be sh*tting us.

Fabian Marta, a financier of the anti-child trafficking film ‘Sound of Freedom’ has been arrested and charged with child kidnapping.



🔗: https://t.co/JhhINskGbc pic.twitter.com/EMjKUkKp9M — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 4, 2023

You'd think nothing would surprise us anymore but this is low, even for these people.

From Newsweek:

One of the thousands of patrons of the crowdfunded anti-child trafficking film Sound of Freedom was recently arrested and charged for child kidnapping, according to a court filing and social media posts. Fabian Marta was charged with felony child kidnapping in July, while since-removed Facebook posts appear to show the same person revealing their pride in funding the film. Marta's name appears in the movie's credits among the "investors [who] helped bring Sound of Freedom to theaters."

Along with the other donors.

THOUSANDS. They even reported it in the story themselves.

And financier? REALLY? According to Webster, the word financier means, 'a person concerned with the management of large amounts of money on behalf of governments or other large organizations.'

Newsweek and Pop Crave both know damn well what they were doing. They wanted to make this guy out to be a key player for the film so they could use it to trash the Right.

You do realize many many thousands of people donated to finance this movie don't you🤦🤦🤦 — Scott Allen (@ScottyshSin) August 4, 2023

They do, they wrote it in their crap article. But they know the idiots who see their tweet won't bother to read the article, they'll just take the headline at face value and run with it. Case in point:

There must be a German word for “narratively awkward” https://t.co/zujbJrThfx — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) August 4, 2023

See what we mean?

He donated to the movie’s gofundme but the clickbait outlets are calling him a producer and a financier. The media’s insistence on slandering this movie is really bizarre. https://t.co/0F9IAmFQNr pic.twitter.com/D4ZBxcShMv — Ladie Labrys (@LadieLabrys) August 4, 2023

Anything to hurt this movie.

It's bizarre, indeed.

Isn’t it amazing how much the rich liberal Hollywood and media crowd despise this movie exposing child abuse and trafficking. — 6.5Justtom (@5justtom3181) August 4, 2023

We honestly don't understand why they want to take the movie down so badly.

And by all means, this man should be exposed. But it should be THE TRUTH. That he is in no way a financier and only one of thousands and thousands of people who donated hundreds of millions to the film.

All traffickers should be exposed - but tell the real story, Newsweek. Shameful.

