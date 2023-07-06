Donald Trump's apparent role in man's purported effort to harm Barack Obama should...
Mark Levin calls down the THUNDER on Target for BANNING his new book because it might offend Democrats

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:53 AM on July 06, 2023
AP Photo/George Walker IV, File

Mark Levin, aka The Great One, announced on Twitter that Target informed his publisher they would not carry his new book when it releases on September 19.

Apparently, they are afraid it will offend some of their shoppers.

Guess the truth about The Democrat Party hurts.

But we've been informed over and over again that it's the big mean Right that is banning books. See, here's the difference, parents don't want their children reading certain adult-themed books at school ... that's not banning.

Target literally refusing to carry a book because it might offend Democrats.

That's banning.

And hey, that's their prerogative... of course. But it's not going to go well for the already-struggling retailer.

Good riddance to work corporatists.

Look at Bud Light. They're putting themselves out of business.

Guess Target wants to follow suit. 

Sam J.

Barnes & Noble, Walmart, Books-A-Million and other book retailers must want to stay in business.

Whoda thunk?

Almost like they're in business to make money, not make a woke statement.

***

