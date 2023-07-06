Mark Levin calls down the THUNDER on Target for BANNING his new book because it might offend Democrats

Mark Levin, aka The Great One, announced on Twitter that Target informed his publisher they would not carry his new book when it releases on September 19.

Apparently, they are afraid it will offend some of their shoppers.

Guess the truth about The Democrat Party hurts.

Target has informed my publisher, Simon & Schuster, that it will not carry my new book when it is released on September 19. It claims that certain customers might be offended by the title. Imagine that! So, the corporatist leftwing censorship begins. I will discuss this in… — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) July 5, 2023

But we've been informed over and over again that it's the big mean Right that is banning books. See, here's the difference, parents don't want their children reading certain adult-themed books at school ... that's not banning.

Target literally refusing to carry a book because it might offend Democrats.

That's banning.

And hey, that's their prerogative... of course. But it's not going to go well for the already-struggling retailer.

Target is certainly free to do as it wishes. And so are we. A final good riddance to woke corporatists. They should fear my book.https://t.co/QafCm5tqtr — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) July 6, 2023

Good riddance to work corporatists.

Look at Bud Light. They're putting themselves out of business.

Guess Target wants to follow suit.

Target will not carry THE DEMOCRAT PARTY HATES AMERICA because it might offend Democrats. Pathetic. You can go to https://t.co/qUZvhEf1BI and order directly, without going through Democrat-Party corporatists. I want to thank Barnes & Noble, Walmart, and Books-A- Million for… pic.twitter.com/pqzZVgGqAC — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) July 6, 2023

Barnes & Noble, Walmart, Books-A-Million and other book retailers must want to stay in business.

Whoda thunk?

Almost like they're in business to make money, not make a woke statement.

