Lefty 'pastor' with history of trashing conservative women thinks YOU owe Hillary Clinton an apology

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:19 AM on June 11, 2023

As Twitchy editors, we see the dumbest of the dumb. Take the dumbest person you know in real life, multiply that by 10, and we see even DUMBER than that person on Twitter. But this from lefty ‘pastor’ John Pavolvitz insisting anyone owes Hillary Clinton an apology?

THIS may be the dumbest thing we’ve ever seen on Twitter.

At the very least, it’s way up there.

Apologize to Hillary? Yeah … No. Not only no, but EFF no.

From John Pavlovitz:

The idea that she would have been remotely capable of the kind of wanton recklessness, legislative overreach, and willful lawlessness we’ve endured at the hands of the traitorous, belligerent serial predator you hitched your identity to would be laughable, were it not so very sad.

I know that after screaming “lock her up” for years, you need to believe this Right-wing fantasy about Hillary in order to protect yourself from your culpability in creating this national MAGA cancer, in launching his global joke of a Presidency, in doing such damage to so many people.

But this is all really quite simple, friend: Hillary Clinton wouldn’t have been capable of the malice and malpractice Donald Trump has been capable of, simply because she’s a rational, level-headed, intelligent, articulate, faithful, compassionate human being—and he is none of those things.

Did he REALLY say rational, level-headed, intelligent, articulate, faithful, and compassionate while describing Hillary Clinton? SERIOUSLY?! HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh, man.

You’d think? But no.

A to the men.

Accurate.

And fin.

***

