Lefty 'pastor' with history of trashing conservative women thinks YOU owe Hillary Clinton an apology

As Twitchy editors, we see the dumbest of the dumb. Take the dumbest person you know in real life, multiply that by 10, and we see even DUMBER than that person on Twitter. But this from lefty ‘pastor’ John Pavolvitz insisting anyone owes Hillary Clinton an apology?

THIS may be the dumbest thing we’ve ever seen on Twitter.

At the very least, it’s way up there.

She was experienced, qualified & ready to serve the American people. Her unforgivable sins in 2016 were having the nerve to be a Woman & a Clinton. She warned everyone about Trump. She was right. Few listened, & here we are.#FreshStrong#TrumpIndicted https://t.co/Tz8gdJc0nT — Southern Sister Resister – Wordsmith #IAmTheStorm (@ResisterSis20) June 10, 2023

Apologize to Hillary? Yeah … No. Not only no, but EFF no.

From John Pavlovitz:

The idea that she would have been remotely capable of the kind of wanton recklessness, legislative overreach, and willful lawlessness we’ve endured at the hands of the traitorous, belligerent serial predator you hitched your identity to would be laughable, were it not so very sad. I know that after screaming “lock her up” for years, you need to believe this Right-wing fantasy about Hillary in order to protect yourself from your culpability in creating this national MAGA cancer, in launching his global joke of a Presidency, in doing such damage to so many people. But this is all really quite simple, friend: Hillary Clinton wouldn’t have been capable of the malice and malpractice Donald Trump has been capable of, simply because she’s a rational, level-headed, intelligent, articulate, faithful, compassionate human being—and he is none of those things.

Did he REALLY say rational, level-headed, intelligent, articulate, faithful, and compassionate while describing Hillary Clinton? SERIOUSLY?! HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh, man.

LOLOLOLOL This has got to be a parody account 🤣 — Ashley Muñoz (@RedLady2024) June 10, 2023

You’d think? But no.

The best thing Trump ever did was keeping Hillary Clinton out of the White House. The entire country owes him gratitude for that. — Bradley Scott 🙏🇺🇸 (@Hoosiers1986) June 10, 2023

A to the men.

Meaning, she got away with it. Hitler wasn't indicted either. So what? — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) June 10, 2023

She lost the election despite spying on her opponent. Normal people don’t apologize to losers. — Ivan (@Eyevan808) June 10, 2023

Helping her husband attack the females who dared to say he had raped them. Dared to say the only reason females vote Republican is because their husbands tell them to. Destroys evidence. Dares to be offended because we care and know what difference it makes! This witch is evil! — Brenda 💍🐶🇺🇲 🧂🐷🐰 (@GramBee1975) June 11, 2023

Accurate.

And fin.

