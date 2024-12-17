‘Science’ Skeptics: Scott Jennings on Why Americans Are Demanding Evidence for Vaccines
Accountability Arrives: CNN’s Jake Tapper Upset ABC News Held Responsible for On-Air Trump...
Trump Talk: Press Shocked by Leader Who’ll Do ‘Question and Answer Time’ With...
Toxic, Violent Bluesky (and NBC) Go After Jesse Singal
West Coast DOGE: California Governor Gavin Newsom Touts His State Government’s ‘Efficiency...
Return of Republican President and Press Conferences Awaken CNN’s Daniel Dale from Four-Ye...
VIP
British Police Visit Man Who Posted He Didn’t Want to See Palestinian Flags...
Chuck Todd Reveals Holding ‘Journalists’ Accountable for Lies Sets a Dangerous Precedent
Pete Buttigieg Tells USA Today That He's Ready to Catch His Breath
VIP
Trump Must Tackle This (D)omestic Terrorism
Roseanne Shuts Down David Axelrod About Trump's Threatened Lawsuits
$850,000 Grant Will Assist Military Families to Affirm Their Children’s Genders
Criminal Enterprise: Chicago Mayor Says City’s Economy NEEDS Illegal Aliens and Will Fight...
James Woods Takes Adam Schiff's 'Meet the Press' Spin APART

Dodging DOGE: Trump Vows to Fight Biden Administration's Extension Of 'Work From Home' Deal

Eric V.  |  6:00 AM on December 17, 2024
Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool via AP, File

Shortly after winning the 2024 election, Donald Trump began building his administration. He quickly announced the creation of the Department of Government Efficiency, which was unprecedented.

Advertisement

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy will head the new department, which will be tasked with identifying and eliminating government waste. The two will have their work cut out for them. After all, wasting taxpayer money is the only thing the federal government does efficiently.

In addition to holding meetings on Capitol Hill and recruiting volunteers to work with DOGE, Musk has created an X account for DOGE, stating that the new department will be completely transparent in its work. They have been busy posting areas they intend to target when the new administration takes office in January.

One of the first areas they have earmarked is government properties. EMPTY government properties, to be exact. 

The post ends with a very good question.

Why are American taxpayer dollars being spent to maintain empty buildings?

It's even more disturbing when you realize how much they are spending.

Recommended

‘Science’ Skeptics: Scott Jennings on Why Americans Are Demanding Evidence for Vaccines
Warren Squire
Advertisement

The craze of federal employees working from home took hold during the Covid lockdowns, and as it turns out, they like working from home and would prefer not to come back.

President-Elect Trump has made it clear that he expects federal employees to return to the office, announcing that workers who don't will be dismissed.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration has imposed a roadblock to prevent workers from being required to show up at work.

The President-Elect explained his position at a Mar-a-Lago press conference.

President-elect Donald Trump on Monday vowed to fire federal employees who don’t come back into the office, threatening to file a lawsuit challenging a Biden administration labor contract that cemented remote work benefits for thousands of government workers.

“If people don’t come back to work, come back into the office, they’re going to be dismissed,” Mr. Trump said at a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida.


“And somebody in the Biden administration even gave a five-year waiver of that so that for five years, people don’t have to come back into the office,” he said. “It’s ridiculous. So it’s’ like a gift to the union.”

 Trump referred to a recent contract negotiation between Biden's Social Security Administration and the American Federation of Government Employees. The provision only requires workers to be in the office as little as two days a week.

Advertisement

The American Federation of Government Employees Represents 42,000 workers, and the 'Telework' provision in the contract was extended until 2029.

Union President Everett Kelly said the union is prepared to fight to keep the provision.

"Collective bargaining agreements entered into by the federal government are binding and enforceable under the law. We trust the incoming administration will abide by their obligations to honor lawful union contracts. If they fail to do so, we will be prepared to enforce our rights,” Kelley said.

The contract, given to federal workers just weeks before Biden exits the White House, seems to be another move aimed at hindering the Trump Administration from implementing its agenda. With a labor contract in place forcing workers to go to work, they could be tied up in courts for a long time. 

Did Biden successfully dodge DOGE?

Time will tell.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP ELON MUSK FEDERAL GOVERNMENT JOE BIDEN SOCIAL SECURITY TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

‘Science’ Skeptics: Scott Jennings on Why Americans Are Demanding Evidence for Vaccines
Warren Squire
Toxic, Violent Bluesky (and NBC) Go After Jesse Singal
Gordon K
Trump Talk: Press Shocked by Leader Who’ll Do ‘Question and Answer Time’ With Them
Warren Squire
Accountability Arrives: CNN’s Jake Tapper Upset ABC News Held Responsible for On-Air Trump Lie
Warren Squire
Roseanne Shuts Down David Axelrod About Trump's Threatened Lawsuits
Brett T.
WEAPONIZED: Wife of Texas Children's Whistleblower Posts Proof DOJ Hid Evidence Proving His Innocence
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
‘Science’ Skeptics: Scott Jennings on Why Americans Are Demanding Evidence for Vaccines Warren Squire
Advertisement