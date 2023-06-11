Drunk or having a stroke? YOU decide! Keith Olbermann's latest Trump rant ONE for the ages (watch)

Actress bringing the drama about Ron DeSantis at Tony Awards explains what the...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:03 AM on June 11, 2023

Would someone please come get their scary, sweaty grandpa? He’s starting to scare the kids.

WHOOWEEE, we figured Keith Olbermann would be having himself a normal one (ahem) after the news broke about the Trump indictment but this here is nutty even for him. And considering most days, Keith is nuttier than a squirrel’s BM, this is pretty damn nutty.

Calling for Trump to be executed?

Dude.

Watch:

Just keep your hands and fingers away from Keith’s mouth.

Note, he has almost one million followers, and yet there are only a couple hundred ‘favs’ and 102 replies. Keith really is that crazy old man yelling at the sky that nobody listens to.

And why is he so sweaty?

It’s creepy, right?

See what we mean?

***

