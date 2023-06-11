Drunk or having a stroke? YOU decide! Keith Olbermann's latest Trump rant ONE for the ages (watch)

Would someone please come get their scary, sweaty grandpa? He’s starting to scare the kids.

WHOOWEEE, we figured Keith Olbermann would be having himself a normal one (ahem) after the news broke about the Trump indictment but this here is nutty even for him. And considering most days, Keith is nuttier than a squirrel’s BM, this is pretty damn nutty.

Calling for Trump to be executed?

Dude.

Watch:

UNFORTUNATELY IT’S NOT A DEATH PENALTY CASE Trump indictment is breathtaking but even now we may not know all his national security crimes And we do NOT know if foreign powers stole what he stole SPECIAL NEW WEEKEND TRUMP INDICTMENT COUNTDOWN PODCAST: https://t.co/M9xt1fPsMi pic.twitter.com/l8vI4Hh9E6 — Keith Olbermann↙️ (@KeithOlbermann) June 11, 2023

Just keep your hands and fingers away from Keith’s mouth.

Note, he has almost one million followers, and yet there are only a couple hundred ‘favs’ and 102 replies. Keith really is that crazy old man yelling at the sky that nobody listens to.

Did you forget to take your heart medicine? You look sick. — Tek Roo 2024 (@Tek_Roo) June 11, 2023

Man. You are really deranged. This can not be healthy. — Alex (@Rabidcow1) June 11, 2023

And why is he so sweaty?

I do love how you are convinced that wishing the state would kill someone you disagree with politically makes you a good person — Freb 🇦🇲 (@Grand_handsomer) June 11, 2023

It’s creepy, right?

I'm sorry to tell you, Mr. Olbermann, but it appears you have Long TDS. — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) June 11, 2023

See what we mean?

