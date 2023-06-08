Sad to see what’s happened to Jonah Goldberg.

See what we did here?

Sad to see what’s happened to these guys. pic.twitter.com/zQ2QerAiR2 — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) June 8, 2023

Jonah, bro … get a mirror. And we hate this, we really do because for a long time, this editor looked up to Jonah on so many things and so many issues but man, Trump just broke him. Trump broke so many people.

The Babylon Bee has been the same Bee for years now.

It’s not their fault Jonah lost his sense of humor.

They make fun of everyone. Calm down. https://t.co/1jUdwzVO19 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 8, 2023

WE’RE CONSERVATIVES, WE’RE NOT ALLOWED TO LAUGH.

Dammit.

Jonah is disappointed in a satire site. https://t.co/X1689Igmem — ❤️GAGirl1967🖤 God Keeps His Promises ✝️ (@Tamzilla_52) June 8, 2023

Sad.

Beyond the humor scolding, I'm old enough to remember the same media company Jonah works for insisting Russians blew up Nord Stream 2. https://t.co/wk05gbagNd — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) June 8, 2023

Meep.

Zelensky is off limits ? Why? https://t.co/VShx9olS8u — Fatima Al Asliken 🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🧚‍♀️ (@assliken) June 8, 2023

Good question. Why can’t we make fun of Zalensky?

They make fun of Putin, too. It’s ok, Jonah. It’s jokes. But intentional. Unlike you. https://t.co/A98kbziGcP — RBe (@RBPundit) June 8, 2023

Oof.

😂😂 Poor Jonah. What’s really sad here, is more than likely this will come out to be true in a few months. 🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/hPFB2cDoWz — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) June 8, 2023

Poor Jonah Goldberg, he used to be someone.

Now he's reduced to being an overweight pseudo-Republican Pomeranian, circling and yipping, trying to bite real conservative's ankles. https://t.co/R4ry9XdchP — TANSTAAFL6817 (@tanstaafl6817) June 8, 2023

Ouch.

Jonah is just upset that @TheBabylonBee is more respected and more influential than @thedispatch despite the fact that they're both humor sites https://t.co/6D8ouOCW64 — Corporal Punishment (@CplPunishment_) June 8, 2023

Double ouch.

***

Related:

Oilfield Rando MOCKS TikToker who wants EVERYTHING a conservative man is … unless he’s conservative

Hollaria Briden and others DRAG ghoul Sharon Waxman for Gigi Levangie hit piece and she just can’t DEAL

HUGE if true –> Receipt-filled thread suggests SHOCKING claims about the FBI, China, and our elections

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!