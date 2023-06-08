Sad to see what’s happened to Jonah Goldberg.

See what we did here?

Jonah, bro … get a mirror. And we hate this, we really do because for a long time, this editor looked up to Jonah on so many things and so many issues but man, Trump just broke him. Trump broke so many people.

The Babylon Bee has been the same Bee for years now.

It’s not their fault Jonah lost his sense of humor.

WE’RE CONSERVATIVES, WE’RE NOT ALLOWED TO LAUGH.

Dammit.

Trending

Sad.

Meep.

Good question. Why can’t we make fun of Zalensky?

Oof.

Ouch.

Double ouch.

***

Related:

Oilfield Rando MOCKS TikToker who wants EVERYTHING a conservative man is … unless he’s conservative

Hollaria Briden and others DRAG ghoul Sharon Waxman for Gigi Levangie hit piece and she just can’t DEAL

HUGE if true –> Receipt-filled thread suggests SHOCKING claims about the FBI, China, and our elections

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Jonah DispatchThe Babylon BeeTrumpUkraineZelensky