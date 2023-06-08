Sad to see what’s happened to Jonah Goldberg.
See what we did here?
Sad to see what’s happened to these guys. pic.twitter.com/zQ2QerAiR2
— Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) June 8, 2023
Jonah, bro … get a mirror. And we hate this, we really do because for a long time, this editor looked up to Jonah on so many things and so many issues but man, Trump just broke him. Trump broke so many people.
The Babylon Bee has been the same Bee for years now.
It’s not their fault Jonah lost his sense of humor.
They make fun of everyone. Calm down. https://t.co/1jUdwzVO19
— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 8, 2023
WE’RE CONSERVATIVES, WE’RE NOT ALLOWED TO LAUGH.
Dammit.
Jonah is disappointed in a satire site. https://t.co/X1689Igmem
— ❤️GAGirl1967🖤 God Keeps His Promises ✝️ (@Tamzilla_52) June 8, 2023
Sad.
Beyond the humor scolding, I'm old enough to remember the same media company Jonah works for insisting Russians blew up Nord Stream 2. https://t.co/wk05gbagNd
— Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) June 8, 2023
Meep.
Zelensky is off limits ? Why? https://t.co/VShx9olS8u
— Fatima Al Asliken 🌈🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️🧚♀️ (@assliken) June 8, 2023
Good question. Why can’t we make fun of Zalensky?
They make fun of Putin, too.
It’s ok, Jonah. It’s jokes.
But intentional. Unlike you. https://t.co/A98kbziGcP
— RBe (@RBPundit) June 8, 2023
Oof.
😂😂 Poor Jonah.
What’s really sad here, is more than likely this will come out to be true in a few months. 🤷🏻♀️ https://t.co/hPFB2cDoWz
— Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) June 8, 2023
Poor Jonah Goldberg, he used to be someone.
Now he's reduced to being an overweight pseudo-Republican Pomeranian, circling and yipping, trying to bite real conservative's ankles. https://t.co/R4ry9XdchP
— TANSTAAFL6817 (@tanstaafl6817) June 8, 2023
Ouch.
Jonah is just upset that @TheBabylonBee is more respected and more influential than @thedispatch despite the fact that they're both humor sites https://t.co/6D8ouOCW64
— Corporal Punishment (@CplPunishment_) June 8, 2023
David French’s twin weighs in. https://t.co/ptvcoy1AXA
— Brent (@brento76) June 8, 2023
Double ouch.
***
***
