Would you look at that? Vicki Ringer really thought she could get away with pushing this atrocious lie about a woman in Alabama being charged with a felony over a stillbirth. What sort of monster thinks this is ok?

Don’t answer that, we know the sort of monster who does that.

Luckily, Community Notes took that monster to the shed:

Umm … murder IS a felony. Just sayin’.

Would you look at that?! The woman wasn’t charged with a felony over the stillbirth, she was charged with chemical endangerment … which likely killed the poor unborn child.

Womp womp womp.

Honestly, we’re shocked she’s left it up.

Oh, honey.

And thankfully, Community Notes was more than happy to show up.

We love Elon’s new Twitter.

