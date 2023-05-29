Would you look at that? Vicki Ringer really thought she could get away with pushing this atrocious lie about a woman in Alabama being charged with a felony over a stillbirth. What sort of monster thinks this is ok?

Don’t answer that, we know the sort of monster who does that.

Luckily, Community Notes took that monster to the shed:

A 24-year-old woman in Alabama was arrested and charged with a felony after she suffered a stillbirth. We told y’all this would be a consequence of abortion bans. — Vicki Ringer (@vickiringer) May 25, 2023

Umm … murder IS a felony. Just sayin’.

Would you look at that?! The woman wasn’t charged with a felony over the stillbirth, she was charged with chemical endangerment … which likely killed the poor unborn child.

Womp womp womp.

Honestly, we’re shocked she’s left it up.

You folks have got to make up your mind. She’s a criminal if she gets an abortion and she’s a criminal if she delivers. Drug use is not ok, but don’t pretend treatment is readily available. Another woman had her child taken from her after her epilepsy meds caused a miscarriage. — Vicki Ringer (@vickiringer) May 25, 2023

Oh, honey.

Yeah, sure, leave all the facts out of it. She killed her own child. pic.twitter.com/Bwx1r5Q7Dz — Shamika Teller (@ShaMikaWhoSeeks) May 26, 2023

Fact checked! 🤡 — BH (@bradyjholt) May 27, 2023

Wow look at that community note. — 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕊𝕡𝕖𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝𝕂🇦🇽 (@CallMeK1123) May 27, 2023

The woman had an outstanding warrant and would’ve been jailed anyway. This isn’t about abortion law. Still, if you know you’re pregnant and are consistently partaking in meth, heroin, cocaine, cigarettes or alcohol, you should absolutely be charged with a crime. — TAC (@theaveragechair) May 25, 2023

She was charged because the unborn child died as a result of her illegal drug use — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) May 28, 2023

Man, that note, tho. — Wilfred X. Reilly, Californian (@wil_da_beast630) May 27, 2023

You're leaving out the facts about this. She was arrested because the baby died from a drug overdose. She was a drug addict and the baby was stillborn because of it. It has ZERO to do with the abortion laws. We need @CommunityNotes on this. pic.twitter.com/mIhuEei4vK — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) May 25, 2023

And thankfully, Community Notes was more than happy to show up.

We love Elon’s new Twitter.

