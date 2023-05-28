We’re going to go out on a limb and just say Dylan Mulvaney is really really really confused. Sounds like he … she … whatever is romantically attracted to women, and when she told her dad this he said he’d love to see her be a dad.

And then she said she’d be the mom?

Don’t make that face, we’re as confused as you are about this. Watch:

A man who is now a woman, wants to date women, but get pregnant himself but it’s now herself. This is basic science. pic.twitter.com/L249qyOH2W — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) May 28, 2023

If we were confused before we’re even more confused now.

Yeah, we got nothin’.

Can the man find a better razor first? — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) May 28, 2023

He should really buy a better razor — J Hans (@blackhawkce457) May 28, 2023

We noticed the five o’clock shadow as well.

Like “new math” when I went to school, this must be “new biology” – the answer doesn’t have to be right anymore. — George McGinn 🇻🇮 (@GJMcGinn) May 28, 2023

Dylan admits he has changed to every group possible for a period of time so what is next after Trans since it’s always a phase? — Derek Schwartz (@derek_mafs) May 28, 2023

There’s that too. Sounds like Dylan has been changing into whatever he thinks will get him attention. And sorry, we can only do the ‘she’ thing when we write about him for so long. Our hypocrisy only goes so far.

so much sad disguised as happy — ∞ (@TPublicly) May 28, 2023

Also true.

This is not happy.

This is sad, very sad.

Maybe even a little broken.

This is a man, who needs a shave! — RJT (@RJT_Anim) May 28, 2023

One mixed up pup — rhea (@r4ea77) May 28, 2023

Yes, he is.

