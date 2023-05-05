Ok, so it’s officially clear that Artificial Intelligence can go too far …

Elon Musk has voiced concerns around AI but now seeing these tweets from Adam Schiff? We’re starting to think he’s onto something.

What the heck?

The Force is all around us. It’s you. It’s us. It’s this grassroots team. #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/1kXKwZqBii — Adam Schiff (@AdamSchiff) May 4, 2023

He really thought this was smart. And c’mon, there is no way Schiff would ever be a Jedi – he’s much more like a Sith Lord.

This is seriously pathetic. I almost feel sorry for you. — Silence and Frost (@secjr112) May 5, 2023

Advil, Star Trek losers should not be allowed in the Capitol or really anywhere. Im a former three year high school football letterman, and I gave swirlies to the Trekkies. Delete this tweet and delete your account — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) May 4, 2023

I'm honestly really embarrassed for you. — Meghan Maureen (@Keggs719) May 4, 2023

Stolen valor…… — Andrew Wilkow (@WilkowMajority) May 4, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

You are the worst — Jay Collinwood (@collinwood_j) May 4, 2023

Why are you like this? — Brittany Hughes (@RealBrittHughes) May 4, 2023

Nobody really knows.

Oh wait, there’s one more, and if you thought the Jedi one was stupid, this one will make you cringe as you’ve never cringed before.

Remember when Darth Vader Force-choked the Imperial officer who dared question “his sorcerous ways?” As Trump runs for president again, he is growing stronger by the day — and silencing dissent within his party. Help Adam harness the Force’s power & chip in $10 to his campaign. — Adam Schiff (@AdamSchiff) May 4, 2023

These are embarrassing, even for ol’ Schiff For Brains.

WOOF (for our pal, @shoveitjack).

With your neck all I can think of is you are Jar Jar Binks. — Jim 🇺🇸 🇹🇼 (@jimkaldem) May 5, 2023

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂💀💀💀💀💀🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Pam D (@soirchick) May 5, 2023

Here is what @AdamSchiff should remember, he is part of the empire, not the rebellion — undercover Tim (@secretagenttim) May 5, 2023

Right?

Remember when Adam said he had proof that Trump was a Russian asset? Good times! 🤣🤣🤣 Whatcha scared of little buddy? — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) May 5, 2023

Have you watched Andor. You remind me a lot of the evil bureaucrats they highlight — Rob Eno (@Robeno) May 5, 2023

You're a dork — Skid Willie (@SkidWillie) May 5, 2023

Accurate.

And enough said.

