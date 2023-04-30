Most everyone has pledged allegiance to the flag either in school or another function. DERP. Maybe Joyce Carol Oates thought it was edgy to pretend she’s never witnessed it in her many years on this Earth as a student or as a teacher. Or she’s just a boring, snotty liar.

We’re pretty sure she’s full of crap but whatever floats her boat.

in all my years of being in school as a student & being a teacher I have never once witnessed anyone pledging allegiance to a flag. maybe some schools in the South? certainly not mainstream America. sounds like an old rerun of "Gunsmoke." https://t.co/G3dqKrcXIu — Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) April 29, 2023

As you can imagine, we’re not the only ones who think she’s full of crap.

As you age it becomes increasingly difficult to remember the details of ones youth; a wise person realizes it and doesn’t assume that that which their fading mind no longer recalls never happened at all. — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) April 29, 2023

I said the pledge and right after that also sang the Star Spangled Banner and my Country Tis of Thee. Your school just sucked. — Nicole Solas Domestic Terrorist! (@Nicoletta0602) April 30, 2023

I grew up in Oregon and we did every morning and I now live in Florida and they do it every morning. — T🦅🇺🇸🐊 (@Floridagirl0850) April 30, 2023

My kids do it everyday in Virginia. Perhaps you live in a cave? — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) April 30, 2023

In blue bethesda Maryland every day! — Jack Murphy ⚡️ (@jackmurphylive) April 30, 2023

We pledged allegiance to flag every morning throughout my school years. 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Fascist Russian Asset 🔫 (@SamanthaPfaff) April 29, 2023

Huh, would seem Joyce if totally full of it.

But you guys knew that already, right?

You are too old to be saying that. You are blatantly lying.

A person born in the late 1990s or early 2000s might get away with saying that – but you are definitely not that young.

The Pledge of Allegiance was said daily before classes and at other events.

California, Oregon,… — 🇺🇸~Dolphie~🦅✝️For We Walk ByFaith Not BySight (@Dolphieness) April 30, 2023

I grew up in Southern California. We pledged every day. — THE OCpatriot™ (@OCpatriot_) April 30, 2023

Every morning in my elementary in Miami Florida. — ArchLobster 🇪🇨 🇺🇸 (@ArchLobster) April 30, 2023

Lmao I’m only 46 and I did pledge even in commifornia — EirikThorsen (@TheEirikThorsen) April 30, 2023

Grew up in the 70s and 80s in the suburbs of New York City, and always said the pledge — Madlaw (@madlaw1071) April 29, 2023

Gosh, this doesn’t sound like the backward, racist South or Gunsmock.

We feel shocked.

