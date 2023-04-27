Nobody works harder to disarm their own supporters than Democrats.

No, really.

It’s crazy when you sit down and think about it, and true story, this editor didn’t give it much thought until we came across this thread from Rob Romano. Romano points out how the laws and restrictions Democrats want to put on guns and gun ownership really only hurt their own supporters.

Almost as if they want to disarm them because they distrust and even dislike them.

One could probably look at them being so pro-abortion in the same light but that’s another thread.

Take a look:

But they keep telling us how much they care about and support the poor.

Hrm.

You know, Romano has a point.

Told you.

When you think really think about, just WHO exactly are they disarming?

Crazy.

In other words, they’re making it where the majority of legal gun owners are actually Republicans, or right-leaning at the very least. Sure seems like Democrats don’t think much of their own constiuents … just sayin’.

***

***

