Nobody works harder to disarm their own supporters than Democrats.

No, really.

It’s crazy when you sit down and think about it, and true story, this editor didn’t give it much thought until we came across this thread from Rob Romano. Romano points out how the laws and restrictions Democrats want to put on guns and gun ownership really only hurt their own supporters.

Almost as if they want to disarm them because they distrust and even dislike them.

One could probably look at them being so pro-abortion in the same light but that’s another thread.

Take a look:

Thinking about it, it's interesting how anti-gun politicians seem hell-bent on keeping their fellow Democrats from being armed. For example: 1) They set high permit fees, preventing poor people from being able to afford them https://t.co/pNWS8eFszF — Rob Romano (@2Aupdates) April 26, 2023

But they keep telling us how much they care about and support the poor.

Hrm.

2) They require permits to be submitted and interviews to be conducted during office hours, preventing people who can't take off work from getting them 3) They ban guns on public transportation, preventing people without cars from carrying anywhere past walking distance — Rob Romano (@2Aupdates) April 26, 2023

You know, Romano has a point.

4) They require live-fire training, making it difficult for people without nearby ranges to get permits (especially combined with #3) 5) They require multiple non-family references, preventing people with anti-gun friends from getting permits — Rob Romano (@2Aupdates) April 26, 2023

6) They ban guns on all private property without explicit permission, preventing people in anti-gun areas from carrying nearly everywhere — Rob Romano (@2Aupdates) April 26, 2023

Told you.

When you think really think about, just WHO exactly are they disarming?

Crazy.

7) They ban future sales of "assault weapons" and "high capacity" magazines, ensuring that the (overwhelmingly Republican) current owners are the only ones who have them — Rob Romano (@2Aupdates) April 26, 2023

In other words, they’re making it where the majority of legal gun owners are actually Republicans, or right-leaning at the very least. Sure seems like Democrats don’t think much of their own constiuents … just sayin’.

***

Related:

Ed Krassenstein, MMFA loser and others WAIL and weep as Go Tucker (Carlson) trends and it’s GLORIOUS

CNN insiders absolutely RIP on Don Lemon, serve up the REAL reason he was let go and just WOW

Leading trans health group names Matt Walsh as their top enemy and his reaction is GOLD

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!