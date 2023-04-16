Maybe D.A. Alvin Bragg should focus on you know, REAL crime. Just sayin’.

Sounds like there is a serious shoplifting issue in New York City … gosh, we’re shocked.

Nearly a third of all shoplifting arrests in New York City last year involved just 327 people, the police said. Collectively, they were arrested and rearrested more than 6,000 times. https://t.co/SxmQULbWjd — The New York Times (@nytimes) April 15, 2023

From The New York Times:

Nearly a third of all shoplifting arrests in New York City last year involved just 327 people, the police said. Collectively, they were arrested and rearrested more than 6,000 times, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said. Some engage in shoplifting as a trade, while others are driven by addiction or mental illness; the police did not identify the 327 people in the analysis. The victims are also concentrated: 18 department stores and seven chain pharmacy locations accounted for 20 percent of all complaints, the police said.

Gosh, that seems important, yeah?

Byron York chimed in with a pretty epic takedown of the politically-driven Bragg:

Hey — this is something the Manhattan district attorney could look into! He's dedicating to showing that no man is above the law, and here are 327 people who appear to be above the law. https://t.co/nRlcmPTxbi — Byron York (@ByronYork) April 15, 2023

Right?

He MIGHT want to look into that.

There's a lesson here.

It will not be learned — Corporal Punishment (@CplPunishment_) April 15, 2023

"NYC has brand." Mayor Eric Adams. It sure does… — Renée (@rightwingertoo) April 15, 2023

Indeed they do.

And it’s not a great one right now.

Just on there getting baby food, formula, and diapers … — Jack Burton (@likeJakeBurton) April 16, 2023

Bread.

Don’t forget the bread.

