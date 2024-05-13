CNN's Fareed Zakaria Hits Biden Supporters With a Dose of Reality

CNN is supposed to be the "centrist" network between liberal MSNBC and conservative Fox News. There's no question, though, that CNN did everything it could to cost Donald Trump the 2020 election. Brian Stelter used to have as a usual guest Bandy X. Lee, the psychiatrist who thought that President Trump should be put in a 72-hour psychiatric hold.
And here's Fareed Zakaria, who's "troubled" by the poll numbers. This clip lasts for five and a half minutes, but it's enlightening. Stick through to the very end.
Fareed Zakaria delivers bad news to Democrats.— Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) May 12, 2024
'It is very unlikely that Biden can win this race.'pic.twitter.com/h0nHT2xhHO
"Robust recovery for more than two years."— Progressing California (@ProgressingCali) May 12, 2024
I'll admit, I laughed out loud at @FareedZakaria lying like that even at this late stage.
The Democrats should have just accepted the win in 2020 rather than vilifying half the country. I will never forgive them for that.— Damian Ranger (@DamianRanger1) May 13, 2024
The "unity president," right?
Obviously setting the stage for a ringer.— TrueWest (@Trestresjolie) May 13, 2024
They're greasing the tracks to ditch Sniffy.— Ohms13 (@ohms133) May 13, 2024
The moment "true believers" watching @cnn see @FareedZakaria say the #HushMoneyTrial was likely politically motivated.... pic.twitter.com/eEiE6TJq1X— John Heiderscheidt (@notguiltyCHI) May 13, 2024
With the exception of his skewed view of the economy that was the most honest take I've seen from CNN.— Roy Posner (@royposner) May 13, 2024
We commend Zakaria for not getting into "the end of democracy" bit.
This is the most sensible assessment CNN has adopted, IMO.— Steve Vigo (@BXZ701) May 13, 2024
Good summary, with data, on Trump’s lead in the polls— Holmes (@DboyDavid) May 13, 2024
Wow. Surprised they let Fareed speak so openly— david (@carmelHawker) May 13, 2024
It's almost hard to believe that @CNN allowed this to be aired?— BesterInvestor (@Bester_Investor) May 13, 2024
Oh, they'll get plenty of hate emails.
So will you all stop burning down your own legitimacy and stop acting like you have the duty, or the ability, to stop him?— Publius (@Publius215) May 13, 2024
Oh no, the media still thinks their job is to drag Biden across the finish line. They'll make sure Team Biden's "end of democracy" threat is heard around the world.
***
Join the conversation as a VIP Member