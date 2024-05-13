Reuters: Pro-Israel Website to Blame for Student Demonstrators Being Flooded With Online A...
Cuteness Overload: Riley Gaines Shares Pupdate, J.K. Rowling Approves (PICS)
Journalist Looks Into the NGOs That Are Facilitating the Border Crisis
Palestinian Journalist 'Ready to Explode' - The Responses Are Dynamite
Snopes Changes Its Ruling on Fact-Check of Ashley Biden's Diary
JOLT: Axios Warns Latino Working-Class Voters Are Shifting to Republican Party
Forget Yoga: USA Today Reports on Women Signing up for 'Rage Rituals'
WATCH: Childish Columbia Grad Rips Up Degree in Futile Protest of 'Genocide' in...
Jake Sullivan Says No President Has Stood Stronger With Israel Than Joe Biden
WOMP: Economist Community Noted for Whining 'Iron Fist Treatment' Doesn't Stop Gangs (It...
Tone Deafness Alert! Biden Schedules Emergency Glitzy Celeb Fundraiser
No One Is Safe in the Big Apple: Actor Steve Buscemi Assaulted in...
Pro-Hamas Protest BACKFIRE: DEI Axed for More Police Funding in 'Huge Win for...
Kris Guido Seeks to Bring Service from the Frontline to the El Paso...

CNN's Fareed Zakaria Hits Biden Supporters With a Dose of Reality

Brett T.  |  9:15 PM on May 13, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

CNN is supposed to be the "centrist" network between liberal MSNBC and conservative Fox News. There's no question, though, that CNN did everything it could to cost Donald Trump the 2020 election. Brian Stelter used to have as a usual guest Bandy X. Lee, the psychiatrist who thought that President Trump should be put in a 72-hour psychiatric hold.

Advertisement

And here's Fareed Zakaria, who's "troubled" by the poll numbers. This clip lasts for five and a half minutes, but it's enlightening. Stick through to the very end. 

The "unity president," right?

Recommended

Palestinian Journalist 'Ready to Explode' - The Responses Are Dynamite
Gordon K
Advertisement

We commend Zakaria for not getting into "the end of democracy" bit.

Oh, they'll get plenty of hate emails.

Oh no, the media still thinks their job is to drag Biden across the finish line. They'll make sure Team Biden's "end of democracy" threat is heard around the world.

***

Tags: CNN DONALD TRUMP JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Palestinian Journalist 'Ready to Explode' - The Responses Are Dynamite
Gordon K
Reuters: Pro-Israel Website to Blame for Student Demonstrators Being Flooded With Online Abuse
Brett T.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Journalist Looks Into the NGOs That Are Facilitating the Border Crisis
Brett T.
Snopes Changes Its Ruling on Fact-Check of Ashley Biden's Diary
Brett T.
Cuteness Overload: Riley Gaines Shares Pupdate, J.K. Rowling Approves (PICS)
Amy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Palestinian Journalist 'Ready to Explode' - The Responses Are Dynamite Gordon K
Advertisement