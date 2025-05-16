Hillary Clinton Turns Off Replies, Asks a Question and Admits Obamacare Sucks All at the Same Time

For our money there's not much that's funnier on X than when Hillary Clinton asks a question with the replies turned off. Hillary doesn't really want to know what people think, but every now and then we get a window into what SHE thinks, even if it's an unintentional point.

When it comes to all that, this is a trifecta from Clinton:

Hey Republicans 👋



Want to save trillions of dollars without hurting people by cutting Medicaid?



How about implementing affordable health care for every American instead? — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 16, 2025

Wait, isn't the "Affordable Care Act" still in place? Why yes it is!

Hillary should be thanked for admitting that it didn't make health care more affordable.

Hey @HillaryClinton ,



We tried that once before. It was called Obamacare. Guess what, costs spiraled out of control. https://t.co/ls2K09BOpM pic.twitter.com/AeJLwzlk6f — MissingTruth (@missing_truth) May 16, 2025

Hillary knows that full well, hence the disabled replies.

Is that what Obama was supposed to do?



Are you saying the Affordable Care Act isn’t so affordable? https://t.co/jat51L35Xp — Dizznubzz (@dizznubzz) May 16, 2025

Are we no longer celebrating "affordable" health care like Clinton used to do?

Nine years ago, the Affordable Care Act passed the House. @BarackObama signed it into law two days later. Millions of Americans have gotten care they wouldn't have otherwise, saving and changing lives. Hard work can pay off. Let's keep going. pic.twitter.com/SirS0tevEh — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 22, 2019

Come on, Hillary, just fully admit that Obamacare didn't make health care more affordable -- quite the opposite in fact. But we know there's a zero percent chance that Clinton will be honest about it, not counting her accidental admission above.

I already got kicked off my plan once. And that was after I was told I could keep my plan. And then my new plan tripled in price. I can’t afford the Democrats plan. https://t.co/NfoJyXLA7j — Ken Trevor Moore (@KenTrevorMoore) May 16, 2025

As P.J. O'Rourke once wrote, if you think health care is expensive now, just wait until it's "free."