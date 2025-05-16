Louisiana Democrat's Epic Fail: Telling Parents They're Not Educators, and the Internet Sc...
Hillary Clinton Turns Off Replies, Asks a Question and Admits Obamacare Sucks All at the Same Time

Doug P. | 3:43 PM on May 16, 2025
ABC News

For our money there's not much that's funnier on X than when Hillary Clinton asks a question with the replies turned off. Hillary doesn't really want to know what people think, but every now and then we get a window into what SHE thinks, even if it's an unintentional point. 

When it comes to all that, this is a trifecta from Clinton: 

Wait, isn't the "Affordable Care Act" still in place? Why yes it is! 

Hillary should be thanked for admitting that it didn't make health care more affordable. 

Hillary knows that full well, hence the disabled replies. 

Are we no longer celebrating "affordable" health care like Clinton used to do?

Come on, Hillary, just fully admit that Obamacare didn't make health care more affordable -- quite the opposite in fact. But we know there's a zero percent chance that Clinton will be honest about it, not counting her accidental admission above.

As P.J. O'Rourke once wrote, if you think health care is expensive now, just wait until it's "free."

