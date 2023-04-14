You guys remember Sam Brinton, yes? The former nonbinary Biden official who got busted for stealing women’s luggage from airports? OH, and of course the one woman he stole from turned out to be a semi-famous black female fashion designer. He was brazen enough to have pictures taken formerly by Vanity Fair WEARING THE ITEMS he stole.

Welp, they found him guilty of theft of two women’s luggage:

No jail time and he has to pay one of his female victims $3600.

That’s it?

Really?

Hrm.

It’s good to be a Democrat, eh Sam?

We also notice he’s wearing a mask, almost as if he’s trying to hide his face.

Although we’re sure he’d insist it was to protect himself from COVID or some other nonsense.

Sadly, we don’t have to make it up

It’s actually happening all around us.

Because he’s a man.

Sort of.

