MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell Explains Why Michael Cohen Embezzled From Trump Org

As we reported earlier today, the star witness in the Donald Trump "hush money" case, Michael Cohen, admitted he stole $30,000 from the Trump Organization. Even CNN couldn't ignore it.

Advertisement

CNN analyst notes that Michael Cohen's admission of stealing $60,000 from his employer is 'a higher degree of crime than what Trump is charged with.' — Byron York (@ByronYork) May 20, 2024

Oh, the irony! Michael Cohen, who admitted to stealing from Trump, is the star witness against Trump. Who better to uphold the law than someone who’s already broken it? Is that really all they have against Trump? The legal system never fails to entertain with its plot twists! — DF (@D0804292010441) May 20, 2024

That was over on CNN. Fortunately for them, MSNBC has legal mastermind Lawrence O'Donnell on staff and went to him to explain the situation.

MSNBC’s @Lawrence O’Donnell defends Michael Cohen stealing from the Trump Org.: “Cohen [was trying] to rebalance the bonus he thought he deserved, & it still came out as less than the bonus he thought he deserved & the bonus he had gotten the year before” pic.twitter.com/UsdEfQUetR — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 20, 2024

So Cohen's the real victim here because his bonus was less than he expected.

Pro-tip: If you're owed a bigger bonus, just embezzle. When the cops come, calmly explain the angry man on television told you that it was OK. https://t.co/m2Uhcjqny9 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) May 20, 2024

So, if I think I’m owed a bigger refund can I refuse to pay taxes?



This truly opens up an entire world of new possibilities. — Elizabeth Scott ❤️🇺🇸 (@Elizabe59065456) May 20, 2024

Larry's an avowed Socialist. He believes stealing from others is perfectly fine. I'm sure Walter Cronkite would have said, "You're already a convicted liar. Take the money, too." Good grief! — Farrel Vincent (@BigVTN) May 20, 2024

Trump should use this defense. — Stephe96 - PAUSE (@Stephe96) May 20, 2024

Liberals defending embezzling money because employees are pissed about their bonus is just the chef's kiss. — TopSecretK9 (@TopIsMyNamek9) May 20, 2024

@Lawrence how would it work out if everyone at @MSNBC that felt they deserved more pay started stealing to “balance” their situations?



You ever get embarrassed saying childish things like this with seriousness? — Michael Dalakis (@monkey449) May 20, 2024

If you don't get the bonus you think you deserve then it's ok to just take it from your boss? Silly me. When I didn't get the bonus I thought I deserved I just left the company for another employer. I didn't know it was ok to just take it. — Tanya Berlaga (@TBerlaga) May 20, 2024

"Rebalance the bonus he thought he deserved." That's an interesting euphemism for "he's a thief". — charmane harbert ✝️ 🇺🇸 (@callme_Chari) May 20, 2024

Awww….I get it. The new parlance is now “balancing,” not stealing. pic.twitter.com/IEVkPdaAW6 — Sam Barrow (@SammyBarrow32) May 20, 2024

So if you don’t get the bonus you think you deserve, you’re given the green light to embezzle? — Social distancing champ (@LadyGriz) May 20, 2024

Advertisement

So, imaginary bonuses make it okay to steal money. Wish I’d known this during my working years. Has a sort reparations-adjacent feel to it. — SinNombre (@SinNomb54107159) May 20, 2024

Wait... if my company denies me a bonus this year, it's perfectly ok to embezzle the bonus I think I *should* have gotten? — Can of Spam (@iDoLikeSpam) May 20, 2024

This is some amazing spin to rescue the prosecution's star witness.

That sounds perfectly above board. — Lake Bum (@dustopian) May 20, 2024

You cannot be serious. — Deirdre Robinson (@DeirdreDrdr) May 20, 2024

Lawrence, is there something you'd like to share with Comcast? — inmateprof (@inmateprof) May 20, 2024

Ha! It’s not embezzlement, it’s “rebalancing the bonus”. — Red McNeckerson (@auburntiger78) May 20, 2024

Hey look – we found the other guy who thinks Cohen and the defense did well today. https://t.co/WamroV9hEZ — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) May 20, 2024





It's Donald Trump's fault for not giving Cohen the bonus he thought he deserved. This is MSNBC's legal analyst.

This trial is what happens when prosecutors decide to bring charges based on what they see on MSNBC. https://t.co/sj87ZlnXgV — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 20, 2024

***