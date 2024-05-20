MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell Explains Why Michael Cohen Embezzled From Trump Org

Joe Biden Says Barack Obama Sent Him to Detroit to Fix the Pandemic
Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on May 20, 2024
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

As we reported earlier today, the star witness in the Donald Trump "hush money" case, Michael Cohen, admitted he stole $30,000 from the Trump Organization. Even CNN couldn't ignore it.

That was over on CNN. Fortunately for them, MSNBC has legal mastermind Lawrence O'Donnell on staff and went to him to explain the situation.

So Cohen's the real victim here because his bonus was less than he expected.

This is some amazing spin to rescue the prosecution's star witness.


It's Donald Trump's fault for not giving Cohen the bonus he thought he deserved. This is MSNBC's legal analyst.

***

