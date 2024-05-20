Latest Trump Trial Twist Has Even CNN Struggling to See What Alvin Bragg's Doing

The trial in New York City for Donald Trump continues to devolve into a total joke, except not necessarily the "ha ha" kind.

Today brought with it a fresh twist courtesy of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's star witness, Michael Cohen:

Michael Cohen admits to stealing from the Trump organization. pic.twitter.com/O59pLSNSSy — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 20, 2024

Michael Cohen just admitted on the witness stand he stole $30,000 from the Trump organization. This is the only actual crime that’s been proven in this show trial so far: pic.twitter.com/jR77lGWhCw — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 20, 2024

So yeah, it's going just great for the prosecution (cue massive eye roll).

BREAKING: Cohen Admits Stealing From Trump's Company



Prosecutors have built a case around a serial perjurer and now admitted embezzler about the veracity of Trump's business records. Great job, Alvin Bragg. https://t.co/rqCgvfHAju — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) May 20, 2024

At what point does an ethical prosecutor have an obligation to withdraw charges? https://t.co/f2LuKLrm1v — CTIronman (@CTIronman) May 20, 2024

From Ed Morrissey over at Hot Air:

What. A. Disaster. Isn't this something that should have convinced prosecutors to drop the case, or at least address it in direct examination to take the sting out of it? Instead, prosecutors have built a case around a serial perjurer and now admitted embezzler about the veracity of Trump's business records. Any other court would have called a halt to this clown show by now and dismissed the charges with prejudice.

How bad is it for the Left? Even CNN is struggling to find any reasons at all that Trump is the one on trial:

CNN reacts to Michael Cohen embezzling money from the Trump Organization



"This is significant... they appear to have caught Cohen in another lie"



"It was Michael Cohen who arranged this scheme"



"So far there is no direct link... to [Trump] in this alleged conspiracy" pic.twitter.com/ZC29XsnhvW — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) May 20, 2024

A former federal prosecutor on CNN is baffled by the incompetence of Alvin Bragg's office



"I'm quite frankly shocked by what I've just heard... This is a lie that cuts at the heart of the evidence in the case" pic.twitter.com/t2YBKMwPrQ — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) May 20, 2024

Yet another item for the "when you've lost CNN" file.

The validity of this entire case has lost CNN. It's over. pic.twitter.com/ddsPtqDZHi — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) May 20, 2024

Maybe the prosecution hopes that all the jurors won't care that the trial is a total sham.

Michael Cohen was Alvin Bragg's STAR WITNESS!



He is a convicted liar, and he just testified that he STOLE TENS OF THOUSANDS of dollars from the Trump Organization.



This trial is a COMPLETE WASTE OF TIME. pic.twitter.com/GizBFpaVDk — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) May 20, 2024

Great witness Alvin Bragg has there https://t.co/ZzPPhgbViI — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) May 20, 2024

This particular show trial just got even more embarrassing.