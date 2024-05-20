European Union Sends Condolences to Family of Butcher of Tehran

Biden Mistakenly Claims Hershel Goldberg-Polin is 'With Him' Before Realizing He is Still...
Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on May 20, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

As Twitchy reported, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was killed in a helicopter crash over the weekend, and the condolences have been pouring in. The United Nations Security Council held a moment of silence for the deceased president of the country the U.S. lists as the world's number-one state sponsor of terrorism. NATO Spokesperson Farah Dakhlallah sent "our condolences to the people of Iran." The U.S. State Department issued a statement of condolence as well, while at the same time championing human rights in Iran.

In the meantime, Iranians were celebrating "the Butcher of Tehran's" death with fireworks.

The Israelis had the best statement: "It wasn't us."

At least the State Department made some mention of human rights abuses in Iran. Not so with the President of the European Council Charles Michel.

Brexit was a good thing.

So all of Europe's thoughts go out to Raisi's family. The EU is as big an embarrassment as the UN.

***


