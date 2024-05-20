European Union Sends Condolences to Family of Butcher of Tehran

As Twitchy reported, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was killed in a helicopter crash over the weekend, and the condolences have been pouring in. The United Nations Security Council held a moment of silence for the deceased president of the country the U.S. lists as the world's number-one state sponsor of terrorism. NATO Spokesperson Farah Dakhlallah sent "our condolences to the people of Iran." The U.S. State Department issued a statement of condolence as well, while at the same time championing human rights in Iran.

In the meantime, Iranians were celebrating "the Butcher of Tehran's" death with fireworks.

The Israelis had the best statement: "It wasn't us."

At least the State Department made some mention of human rights abuses in Iran. Not so with the President of the European Council Charles Michel.

The EU expresses its sincere condolences for the death of President Raisi and Foreign Minister Abdollahian, as well as other members of their delegation and crew in a helicopter accident. Our thoughts go to the families. — Charles Michel (@CharlesMichel) May 20, 2024

Brexit was a good thing.

Silence would have been the best response. — Sir Michael (@michaelvlueder) May 20, 2024

My thoughts go to the families of these people in Iran pic.twitter.com/odqZAWb5bH — 𝙃𝙖𝙜𝙞𝙣𝙝𝙤 (@El_Haginho) May 20, 2024

Not in my name. — bubblebarbarei (@bubblebarbarei) May 20, 2024

Are you insane? — Sander van D. (@Sandervandam2) May 20, 2024

Delete this now.



You're embarrassing yourself and Europe. — Rouble Destroyer (@RoubleDestroyer) May 20, 2024

And the people of the EU express their sincere congratulations to the people of Iran on another step closer to freedom. — Lucille Chadwick (@LucilleChad) May 20, 2024

No we don't. We really don't. Politicians do, but people don't. — Libertarec (@Libertarec) May 20, 2024

The citizens express their sincere disgust for the condolences of the President of the European Council. — Ondřej Tesárek (@bratricek) May 20, 2024

You successfully turned Europe into a farce. Congrats 👏 — Florian Seroussi (@florianseroussi) May 20, 2024

Couldn't have happened to a more deserving bloke.



You are absolutely disgraceful offering condolences for a man who butchered his own people.



Yet another reason why I'm glad we left the EU. — Richard (@RedWallPleb) May 20, 2024

Speak for yourself. All decent and honourable Europeans are celebrating. — Elliot (@elliotreports) May 20, 2024

You really helped me decide who to vote for in the upcoming EU elections. Thank you very much. — Ralf Lieser (@rlieser) May 20, 2024

Disgraceful and distasteful. Shame on the #EU! Enjoy your upcoming electoral defeat. Absolute tools.#NotInMyName — Uncle Cheese 🧀 (@UncleCleese) May 20, 2024

Yet another proof that EU is out of touch with the reality on the ground in Middle East. — Arash Sobhani آرش سبحانی (@arash_sobhani) May 20, 2024

EU: always on the wrong side. Impressive. — Guntram Proß (@GuntramPross) May 20, 2024

Usually, one offers condolences to the victims, not the murderer. — Osiwahn (@Osiwahn) May 20, 2024

What an appalling post from a thoroughly rancid organisation. Never have I been so glad the UK is no longer a part of the EU. You are offering condolences for a man who had terrorised women in his own country for having the temerity to wish to walk around without hijab. — John Jones (@ThatJohnJones) May 20, 2024

So all of Europe's thoughts go out to Raisi's family. The EU is as big an embarrassment as the UN.

