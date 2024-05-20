'READ THE ROOM!' NATO Spox Gets Ratio'd to the Moon After Offering Condolences to Iran

As we told you last night, Iranian President Raisi and several other people were killed in a helicopter crash.

Iran's controversial President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and other officials were confirmed dead on Monday after their helicopter crashed in a mountainous region of the country’s northwest, Iranian state media reported. The death of Raisi, nicknamed the "Butcher of Tehran" for his oversight of mass executions of political prisoners in 1988, forced Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to install interim leadership for Iran's executive branch. An Israeli official denied to Reuters the country had any involvement in the deadly crash, saying, bluntly, "it wasn't us." Iran for years has backed the terror group Hamas, currently engaged in its monthslong war with Israel.

Not surprisingly, the United Nations Security Council held a moment of silence for the deceased president of the country the U.S. lists as the world's number one state sponsor of terrorism:

The U.N. National Security Council held a Moment of Silence today for the Late President of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi also known as the “Butcher of Tehran” who Died yesterday in a Helicopter Crash in Northwestern Iran. pic.twitter.com/ijAwOmimQf — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) May 20, 2024

Not to be outdone, a post from the NATO spokesperson's account also offered Iran condolences:

Our condolences to the people of #Iran for the death of President Raisi, Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian, and others who perished in the helicopter crash. — NATO Spokesperson Farah Dakhlallah (@NATOpress) May 20, 2024

Condolences after the death of a man known as "the butcher of Tehran"?

Are you kidding me? If this is an authentic NATO spokesperson account it raises serious questions about what NATO actually stands for. I say this as someone who has supported NATO, in general. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) May 20, 2024

This is absurd.



NATO is offering condolences for the death of a terrorist. https://t.co/iLSKlMwDPq — Derrick Van Orden (@derrickvanorden) May 20, 2024

The people don’t want your condolence, ffs. READ THE ROOM! https://t.co/7sr1wKpL3q — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) May 20, 2024

No "condolences" are necessary for many in that country.

yes, our "condolences" pic.twitter.com/jSa3j98tTL — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) May 20, 2024

The people of Iran are celebrating the death while these idiots express condolences to their oppressors. https://t.co/CivfLkmiJS — AG (@AGHamilton29) May 20, 2024

Donald Trump is right.



NATO needs reforming. https://t.co/nEr0tVax2E — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) May 20, 2024

The world is not in the best of hands, that's for sure.