'READ THE ROOM!' NATO Spox Gets Ratio'd to the Moon After Offering Condolences to Iran

Doug P.  |  1:40 PM on May 20, 2024
Twitchy

As we told you last night, Iranian President Raisi and several other people were killed in a helicopter crash.

From Fox News:

Iran's controversial President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and other officials were confirmed dead on Monday after their helicopter crashed in a mountainous region of the country’s northwest, Iranian state media reported. 

The death of Raisi, nicknamed the "Butcher of Tehran" for his oversight of mass executions of political prisoners in 1988, forced Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to install interim leadership for Iran's executive branch. An Israeli official denied to Reuters the country had any involvement in the deadly crash, saying, bluntly, "it wasn't us." 

Iran for years has backed the terror group Hamas, currently engaged in its monthslong war with Israel.

Not surprisingly, the United Nations Security Council held a moment of silence for the deceased president of the country the U.S. lists as the world's number one state sponsor of terrorism:

Not to be outdone, a post from the NATO spokesperson's account also offered Iran condolences: 

Condolences after the death of a man known as "the butcher of Tehran"?

No "condolences" are necessary for many in that country.

The world is not in the best of hands, that's for sure.

