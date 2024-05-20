'Holy Crap. They Did It'! Biden State Dept's Reaction to 'Butcher of Tehran' Death Is Something Else

The U.S. State Department's website lists four countries as state sponsors of terrorism, and one of them is Iran.

Yesterday the president of that country died (along with several others) in a helicopter crash. Raisi is known as "The Butcher of Tehran":

For all clueless Westerners sending condolences in connection with y-day’s death of Islamic regime President Ebrahim Raisi



He conducted thousands of “5 minute trials” in the 1980s & sentenced 5000 innocent Iranians to death



He’s known as “The Butcher of Tehran”



Via @NiohBerg pic.twitter.com/nxJqugbX07 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) May 20, 2024

The @statedept send its condolences on the death of Ebrahim Raisi.



Raisi was overseeing the Ministry of Intelligence’s efforts to assassinate senior former U.S. diplomats, including Secretary Blinken’s predecessor, @mikepompeo, and my former boss Brian Hook. pic.twitter.com/O43cEOyVCs — Gabriel Noronha (@GLNoronha) May 20, 2024

The United Nations and NATO spokesperson have already sent condolences, and people were waiting for the Biden State Department's take.

Biden is going to put out condolences for the Iranian mass murderers, isn’t he? — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 20, 2024

And guess what happened next!

This statement from the State Department makes absolutely no sense.



Expressing condolences for the man (known as the Butcher of Tehran) who murdered and violently harassed the Iranian people, that State claims they support. What? pic.twitter.com/7XUMQVcC3d — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) May 20, 2024

Unreal, but not unpredictable:

A statement recognizing the Iranian citizens' struggle for human rights while offering condolences for one of their oppressors couldn't have summed up the Biden State Department more perfectly.

Would be like offering condolences for Osama Bin Laden. FFS. https://t.co/RyA2rN6ge7 — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) May 20, 2024

A mission then VP Biden opposed, by the way.

This is like offering condolences for the death of Hitler. I mean, not quite the same, but on that same level.



The dude who died was a butcher who raped, tortured, and killed pregnant women.



Pure evil. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 20, 2024

More Biden weakness has been spotted:

Because the Biden administration doesn't understand the first thing about how you treat enemies in that side of the globe. This isn't western Europe, and it makes the U.S. look weak. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 20, 2024

The U.S. has been markedly weaker ever since Biden took office.

What is wrong with this picture - everything. #Raisi is a TERRORIST psychopath sadist murderer - there is no good reason the USA should acknowledge his death other than to applaud it in remembrance of those he has murdered and the lives saved by his demise

Iranians are cheering https://t.co/707ckmGjtZ — Dea Riley (@DeaRileyKY) May 20, 2024

It makes more sense when you remember that the Biden WH and State Department is full of people who are in mourning right now.