'Holy Crap. They Did It'! Biden State Dept's Reaction to 'Butcher of Tehran' Death Is Something Else

Doug P.  |  3:02 PM on May 20, 2024
Meme screenshot

The U.S. State Department's website lists four countries as state sponsors of terrorism, and one of them is Iran.

Yesterday the president of that country died (along with several others) in a helicopter crash. Raisi is known as "The Butcher of Tehran":

The United Nations and NATO spokesperson have already sent condolences, and people were waiting for the Biden State Department's take.

And guess what happened next!

Unreal, but not unpredictable:

A statement recognizing the Iranian citizens' struggle for human rights while offering condolences for one of their oppressors couldn't have summed up the Biden State Department more perfectly. 

A mission then VP Biden opposed, by the way.

More Biden weakness has been spotted:

The U.S. has been markedly weaker ever since Biden took office.

It makes more sense when you remember that the Biden WH and State Department is full of people who are in mourning right now.

