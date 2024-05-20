Biden Mistakenly Claims Hershel Goldberg-Polin is 'With Him' Before Realizing He is Still Held By Hamas

Iowahawk Declares Five Days of Helicopter Jokes - Twitter (X) Delivers
justmindy
justmindy  |  7:15 PM on May 20, 2024
Townhall Media/Katie Pavlich

Hersh Goldberg-Polin is an American hostage being held by Hamas since October 7, 2023. Many Americans have been angry at Joe Biden's lack of effort to free an American held hostage. Apparently, today, Joe Biden thought Hersh was there with him. This is really getting bad.

At the end, he seemed to realize Hersh was actually still being held hostage.

It should humiliate all Americans.

While that was also really bad, at least the guy in the wheelchair wasn't being held hostage.

It's not clear this guy can last four more days.

It's unbelievable and terrifying.

He is the only one that can help us out of this situation.

Honestly, speaking and reading should not be this difficult for a third grader.

If only they would keep him there.

Unfortunately, it is all too real. 

Maybe that is why the Obamas didn't want to move far from DC. Who knows?

One silver lining.

It was a bad morning for them to give him a lower dosage, for sure.

They'll have to come up with some excuse to get him out of debating.

She has covering for him down to a science. It's weird science, but it works.






