Biden Mistakenly Claims Hershel Goldberg-Polin is 'With Him' Before Realizing He is Still Held By Hamas

Hersh Goldberg-Polin is an American hostage being held by Hamas since October 7, 2023. Many Americans have been angry at Joe Biden's lack of effort to free an American held hostage. Apparently, today, Joe Biden thought Hersh was there with him. This is really getting bad.

BIDEN (slurring): "And here with us today is Hersh Goldberg-Polin..."



He's actually an American-Israeli still being held hostage by Hamas. pic.twitter.com/bvFCRBcQEL — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 20, 2024

At the end, he seemed to realize Hersh was actually still being held hostage.

It's beyond comprehension to describe how embarrassing and disgraceful this is. https://t.co/qNmAFTMMe5 — Dan K. Eberhart (@DanKEberhart) May 20, 2024

It should humiliate all Americans.

This is worse than when Biden told a guy in a wheelchair to stand up.



Like 1,000,000 times worse. https://t.co/bGElW8YOg9 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 20, 2024

While that was also really bad, at least the guy in the wheelchair wasn't being held hostage.

Volume up on this one. Is he uhhh…ah never mind. He’s fine. Four more years or whatever. https://t.co/KyyCvc7j7D — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) May 20, 2024

It's not clear this guy can last four more days.

This is disgraceful https://t.co/950sN92coc — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) May 20, 2024

Unbelievable that this man is in charge of running our country. https://t.co/9vQ6v8ew2c — Mike Scott (@mscott_1) May 20, 2024

It's unbelievable and terrifying.

He is the only one that can help us out of this situation.

Speaking and Reading should not be this difficult for the President https://t.co/7ecS5Dzr8y — DMichaels (@ConnordzD) May 20, 2024

Honestly, speaking and reading should not be this difficult for a third grader.

Back to the basement…. https://t.co/HmAbUaVWzk — Aaron Aoki (@AaronTAoki) May 20, 2024

If only they would keep him there.

This must be fake. Please tell me this is fake. This man has the nuclear codes. https://t.co/Mwp2T2b0r1 — Wallys Haircomb (@WallysHaircomb) May 20, 2024

Unfortunately, it is all too real.

The guy at the podium isn't running our Country. Nobody outside the Whitehouse really knows who actually is.

Maybe Jill, Barry, who knows. — Todd - טוד (@SirTodd760) May 20, 2024

Maybe that is why the Obamas didn't want to move far from DC. Who knows?

At least @JoeBiden finally acknowledged kidnapped American citizens being held hostage! — Josh Young (@Josh_Young_1) May 20, 2024

One silver lining.

The adderall has left the building! — Titan Maximus 🇺🇸 (@GetMeOuttaCa) May 20, 2024

It was a bad morning for them to give him a lower dosage, for sure.

The Dems are going to have to put up so many guard rails for Biden when he debates Trump — The American Tribune (@TAmTrib) May 20, 2024

They'll have to come up with some excuse to get him out of debating.

Let's ask KJP. "He didn't say that, we've been clear on this, if he said it he didn't mean it, I will not speculate from here". Done. — JeffinGeorgia 🇺🇲 (@jeffin_georgia) May 20, 2024

She has covering for him down to a science. It's weird science, but it works.



















