Callous Joe Biden Ignores Hostage Video of American Hersh Goldberg-Polin

justmindy
justmindy  |  2:15 PM on April 25, 2024
Townhall Media/Katie Pavlich

Yesterday, Hamas released a video of an American hostage, Hersh Goldberg-Polin. He was taken captive from Israel in the October 7 Massacre. In the video, he is missing an arm. 

The President has made no comment about an American being held by terrorist group who is clearly missing a limb.

He has not been forgotten by every day Americans, though.

How can an American President see this video and not come out with a bold statement demanding his release?

Not one peep from Joe Biden.

The terrible part is that this joke is true.

The only goal of Mainstream Media is to support whatever narrative the Democratic party is currently pushing. They aren't covering this story because Democrats don't want them to cover this story.

The political party should not matter. It is an American citizen. That should be the only consideration of an American president. One of ours is being held. That should be a non-negotiable. The weakness being shown is humiliating. Bring home Hersh Goldberg-Polin.



