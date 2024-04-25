Callous Joe Biden Ignores Hostage Video of American Hersh Goldberg-Polin

Yesterday, Hamas released a video of an American hostage, Hersh Goldberg-Polin. He was taken captive from Israel in the October 7 Massacre. In the video, he is missing an arm.

Has Biden said one word about Hersh Goldberg-Polin? Hamas released a video of the American 24 year old hostage, with his arm blown off, yesterday. Or are we too busy building his captors a pier? — Karol Markowicz (@karol) April 25, 2024

The President has made no comment about an American being held by terrorist group who is clearly missing a limb.

Something I’ve been thinking about since the video of Hersh Goldberg-Polin came out yesterday:



He doesn’t know that he’s a household name in this country and among Jews around the world — that one has only to say “Hersh” and it is understood who is being talked about. He has no… — Melissa Weiss (@melissaeweiss) April 25, 2024

He has not been forgotten by every day Americans, though.

The Hamas psychopaths have published a new propaganda video of hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin.



The video shows the 23-year-old Israeli-American saying he has been held captive for "nearly 200 days," indicating it was filmed recently.



Hersh is seen in the video missing one of his… pic.twitter.com/hmyRoGuUbp — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) April 24, 2024

How can an American President see this video and not come out with a bold statement demanding his release?

My goodness, it seems as though Hersh — an American hostage, whose parents I recently interviewed — is still alive. BRING HIM HOME. https://t.co/OB0dBw0stb — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 24, 2024

Not one peep from Joe Biden.

Mentioning hostages makes it too difficult to obfuscate with both sides talk. — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) April 25, 2024

I'm so ashamed of this administration. — RTUnderTheRadarNews (@redonblueisland) April 25, 2024

Biden hasn't mentioned Hersh or the other hostages.

He's too busy thinking of ways to sanction the IDF. — Lance Fogel (@Gottrocks) April 25, 2024

The terrible part is that this joke is true.

The squad has not yet given him permission to speak about it. — Scott Schuknecht (@Spot_in_KY) April 25, 2024

Give the man a break. Eating ice cream and taking naps takes up a lot of his time and energy. 🍦😴 — Michael Weiser (@MikeWeiserLaw) April 25, 2024

I feel this news is being suppressed. I checked yesterday the website of BBC and CNN among other outlets and nothing. I found out because I saw a thread here on X. Why isn't this more relevant? The other videos were everywhere and this is I have to dig to find it. Is it just me? — Veronica Rossi (@veritorossi) April 25, 2024

The only goal of Mainstream Media is to support whatever narrative the Democratic party is currently pushing. They aren't covering this story because Democrats don't want them to cover this story.

I have become far more Conservative as a result of Democrats’ actions/inactions.

That said, I am devastated that any President of any party could be so callus about American suffering. It shouldn’t be a surprise since Biden ignores suffering across the country, with a smile. — Brenda (@BRENDA5000) April 25, 2024

The political party should not matter. It is an American citizen. That should be the only consideration of an American president. One of ours is being held. That should be a non-negotiable. The weakness being shown is humiliating. Bring home Hersh Goldberg-Polin.







