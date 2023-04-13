Wow … Marc Elias is too low even for the DNC. Yeah, wow.

THAT’S low.

Corrupt.

Scandal-plagued even.

NEW: The Democratic National Committee has cut ties with Marc Elias, the party's scandal-plagued election lawyer who was behind the infamous Steele dossier that falsely accused Donald Trump's campaign of colluding with Russia.https://t.co/ZNAjBkiMNq — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) April 13, 2023

From The Free Beacon:

The Democratic National Committee has cut ties with Marc Elias, the party’s scandal-plagued election lawyer who was behind the infamous Steele dossier that falsely accused Donald Trump’s campaign of colluding with Russia. The DNC and Elias are parting ways over “strategic disagreements,” according to Punchbowl News. It is a surprising divorce for the DNC and Elias, considered one of the Democratic Party’s top elections lawyers. Elias has worked for the DNC since 2009 and made over $1.9 million from the DNC this cycle alone. Elias has suffered a number of high-profile legal setbacks in recent years, most notably when a federal judge dismissed one of Elias’s lawsuits as a “Hail Mary” pass meant to undermine free elections.

Gosh, we’re gonna miss him.

Oh, wait, no.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

From the artcle: "The DNC and Elias are parting ways over "strategic disagreements," according to Punchbowl News." Not buying it. There's something much bigger we don't know about yet. pic.twitter.com/faLckAOEqa — Golden Advice 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲 (@RichardStiller4) April 13, 2023

Half-joke: RNC should hire him. — BlackJack (@BlackJackPartII) April 13, 2023

Hrm.

No.

It would seem another big shoe is going to drop, something much bigger coming… 🤔 — MAGAniac (@AzCDL1) April 13, 2023

There is no one more deserving of being disbarred — Kathy (@PeaceKeeper24_7) April 13, 2023

Just means they got someone more corrupt. — Aleshia Branch (@amhbranch) April 13, 2023

Probably.

This IS the DNC we’re talking about after all.

***

Related:

***

