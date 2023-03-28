Adam Kinzinger is slowly but surely becoming a dumber, more annoying, unseated version of Eric Swalwell …

And you KNOW that’s not a great thing.

Not entirely sure why he thought it was a good idea to open his big mouth and put his little foot in it about gun control yet HERE we are. Maybe the guy should just admit he’s a Democrat? At least then he could finally stop lying about who he really is and what he believes in.

This is enough. What?!

And did this doofus really compare driving to owning a gun? We hate to break it to lil Adam but driving a car is not a right … owning a firearm, however, is.

What he said.

We feel seen.

That works.

Yeah, dummy!

And senior political analysts for CNN.

Wow.

Now THAT’S a truth bomb.

***

***

