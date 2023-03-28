Adam Kinzinger is slowly but surely becoming a dumber, more annoying, unseated version of Eric Swalwell …

And you KNOW that’s not a great thing.

Not entirely sure why he thought it was a good idea to open his big mouth and put his little foot in it about gun control yet HERE we are. Maybe the guy should just admit he’s a Democrat? At least then he could finally stop lying about who he really is and what he believes in.

It’s time for America to discuss the availability of guns and it’s impact with mental health. This is enough. We all believe in the second amendment. But to oppose background checks, and permits to own guns, is simply nonsense anymore. License to drive, license to arm. — Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) March 28, 2023

This is enough. What?!

And did this doofus really compare driving to owning a gun? We hate to break it to lil Adam but driving a car is not a right … owning a firearm, however, is.

My permit is in the constitution, skippy — Rick Robinson 🇺🇸 Enemy of the State (@RowdyRick73) March 28, 2023

What he said.

pic.twitter.com/vARO0anDvp — Dan, Human Tetris Wizard and Guy in a Chair (@Libertybibbledy) March 28, 2023

We feel seen.

Shut up, Adam — Rick Cantón (@RickCanton) March 28, 2023

That works.

Any legal gun purchase requires an FBI background check you dummy. — PizzaCzar (@PizzaWanchovies) March 28, 2023

Yeah, dummy!

I have a license to arm…it’s called the Second Amendment! — Linda (@wyvettelvr) March 28, 2023

The problem is mental health. It has always been mental health. Stop trying to punish law abiding citizens for the crimes of others. By the by, what Constitutional amendment guarantees the right to drive? — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) March 28, 2023

You mean when you fill out the form to buy a gun legally and if you lie on it you can go to jail for five to fifteen years. So why is Hunter Biden getting a pass he blatantly lied on the document to buy a gun. The process works. — Mike Hayes (@Michael86974090) March 28, 2023

Why not just change your party affiliation to Democrat at this point and stop lying? — Grob em all (@AttackOfTheGrob) March 28, 2023

It's time to discuss the mental health of the alphabet community. — CombsJC (@RedState66) March 28, 2023

And senior political analysts for CNN.

weird when I got my gun, I had a background check and then had to take a class for my Concealed license. What am I missing? — Vic-Triol (Naturally Vaxed) (@Vic_Triol) March 28, 2023

Background checks already exist. Sit back down now. — Doku HL SD -⭐⭐️ (@Doku_HL_SD) March 28, 2023

Wow.

Now THAT’S a truth bomb.

***

Related:

CBS pisses EVERYONE off claiming they’re still working to confirm Audrey Hale’s ‘gender identity’

Luke Rosiak takes trans-orgs responsible for upcoming ‘Trans Day of Vengeance’ APART in thread

Chasten Buttigieg’s snide ‘drag queen’ tweet after horrific Covenant School shooting did NOT age well

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to save 40%!