As Twitchy readers know, Tucker Carlson did a fairly exceptional thing and asked every potential GOP presidential nominee to answer questions about the war in Ukraine. All but one of them who replied thought America’s focus should be on America so you know Little Adam Kinzinger got his britches all bunched up over it.

Maybe he should just relocate to Ukraine since he cares so much about that country. Clearly, he cares more about them than his own country.

We suppose we should thank him for reminding us all that lawn flamingos LIKE him will attack any and all Republicans who run for president so everyone should stop the friendly fire and focus on beating the Democrats.

Trump and DeSantis have both sold out conservatism for some strange form of socialism and government control of free markets. And now both have abandoned Ukraine. So no Ben, we are just still true to our beliefs. https://t.co/hiZ8284hVU — Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) March 14, 2023

Neither Trump nor DeSantis thinks Ukraine should be our priority and Little Adam can’t handle it.

And you know a thing or two about selling out conservatism. — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) March 14, 2023

Yup, nobody sells out conservatism as well as Adam.

Lots of words. Zero sense. That’s the Hypocrizinger way — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) March 14, 2023

Hey, it got him a job at CNN.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Yikes.

You aren't fooling anyone. — Virgil (@LineofFire02) March 14, 2023

That really says it all, doesn’t it?

Adam Kinzinger had one of the lowest ratings of any member of the GOP in the 2022 Heritage Foundation score card. But now he is the champion of conservatism??? This is too funny. — Vincent Donlon (@DonlonVincent) March 14, 2023

He’s Ukraine’s biggest cheerleader.

Certainly the weepiest.

How exactly did either of them implement government control of free markets, Kinzy? And why is one required to support endless wars in order to be a conservative? — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Biologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) March 14, 2023

Because he says so … WAAAAANH.

Sold out Conservatism? You ran to work for CNN 😂 — KC Tha Gr8 (@KC4Gr8NESS) March 14, 2023

@AdamKinzinger do you plan on starting a new political party? — Mark Jacobs (@MarkJac93134445) March 14, 2023

We sense a fun Twitter hashtag game … #AdamKinzingerPoliticalPartyNames

Are we allowed to start one of those or are we cheating?

And fin.

