Usually on the Monday after the Oscars, we spend a lot of time writing about how stupid, embarrassing, awful, etc. the show was but all things considered, the 95th Oscars was not terrible. Oh, don’t get us wrong, there were still plenty of stupid comments (it’s Hollywood after all) and they screwed up and left out some fairly famous people when they did their ‘In Memorium’ bit BUT all things considered, we didn’t roll our eyes so much that they felt like they’d be permanently stuck there.

Especially when Michelle Yeoh won except for when NPR insisted on referring to her as someone who identifies as an Asian Woman … but that’s another story.

Yeoh’s speech about winning was awesome, especially if she was really making a dig at Don Lemon.

Watch:

"Ladies, don't let anyone tell you you are ever past your prime." – Michelle Yeoh #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Kghu1jx53F — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 13, 2023

Remember when Lemon claimed Nikki Haley was ‘past her prime’?

Yeah.

Well deserved dig at @donlemon . Congratulations, Ms. Yeoh. You deserved that Oscar — Donna Whitman (@NSBooklady2) March 13, 2023

Remember her at crouching tiger, still best kungfu fight lead by woman ever. — siraa. (@la_siro) March 13, 2023

it was a big night for ladies who are 60 and over 60. @jamieleecurtis and michelle yeoh both showing us that beauty and grace survive the years. — Kar Ma (@getthrutheday) March 13, 2023

Yes.

Yes it is.

And since we say it is, it is.

Heh.

***

***

